Academy Street: Controversial Inverness traffic plan faces court challenge from shopping centre

A dispute over Highland Council’s plans to regenerate Academy Street in Inverness is to be played out in court.

The owners of the Eastgate Centre have lodged a legal challenge in the Court of Session over the controversial proposals.

They are seeking a judicial review of the council’s decisions taken on the issue on August 28 and September 14.

The case is set for a hearing on May 3.

The action has been brought by Cains Trustees (Jersey) Limited and Cains Fiduciaries (Jersey) Limited, based in St Helier, as trustees for the Eastgate Unit Trust.

What is the council proposing?

The council’s proposals aim to reduce traffic in the city centre and make it more welcoming for walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.

It would include banning through traffic in Academy Street and adding bus lane sections between the junctions of Union Street and Queensgate to reduce congestion.

But opponents say it will severely impact businesses and drive more people to out-of-town retail parks.

A crunch meeting of the council’s Inverness city committee on August 28 approved the plans by 12 votes to 10.

It gave the go ahead for officials to finalise the proposed design and consult on a traffic regulation order.

The decision defeated a different plan suggested by city councillor Alasdair Christie that would have seen a trial period for the changes.

Mr Christie also proposed a public referendum to determine whether the scheme should continue.

Ahead of the vote, the Eastgate Centre said closure of Academy Street to through traffic would have a “significantly negative economic impact”.

Instead, they suggested restricting the use of the road by private vehicles to between 10am-4.30pm.

Decision confirmed by full council

A subsequent move was made to have the decision overturned at the full council on September 14.

A notice of amendment was signed by nine councillors including Mr Christie.

But after a lengthy debate the council voted 35-33, with two abstentions, to back the committee’s approval.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said of the legal challenge: “It is not appropriate for us to provide any comment ahead of the hearing.”

Both the Eastgate owners and their lawyers Burness Paull declined to comment.

The plans, aiming to shift focus from cars to walkers and wheelchair users, have caused widespread debate.

They are part of a wider council strategy to make Inverness more welcoming, attractive and healthier.

Wider footpaths and better pedestrian crossings are envisaged, along with more street and outdoor cafes.

The planned changes have been welcomed by fans of active travel.

But they have been opposed by many city centre businesses who fear they could lead to closures and job losses.

For more Inverness news and updates, join our local Facebook group.