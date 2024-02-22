Academy Street: Controversial Inverness traffic plan faces court challenge from shopping centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Academy Street: Controversial Inverness traffic plan faces court challenge from shopping centre

A Court of Session hearing is scheduled for May after action by the owners of the Eastgate Centre.

By John Ross
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street under the plans
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street under the plans

A dispute over Highland Council’s plans to regenerate Academy Street in Inverness is to be played out in court.

The owners of the Eastgate Centre have lodged a legal challenge in the Court of Session over the controversial proposals.

They are seeking a judicial review of the council’s decisions taken on the issue on August 28 and September 14.

The case is set for a hearing on May 3.

The action has been brought by Cains Trustees (Jersey) Limited and Cains Fiduciaries (Jersey) Limited, based in St Helier, as trustees for the Eastgate Unit Trust.

What is the council proposing?

The council’s proposals aim to reduce traffic in the city centre and make it more welcoming for walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.

It would include banning through traffic in Academy Street and adding bus lane sections between the junctions of Union Street and Queensgate to reduce congestion.

But opponents say it will severely impact businesses and drive more people to out-of-town retail parks.

A crunch meeting of the council’s Inverness city committee on August 28 approved the plans by 12 votes to 10.

It gave the go ahead for officials to finalise the proposed design and consult on a traffic regulation order.

Looking down Academy Street with packed traffic in both directions.
The council plan aims to reduce traffic in the city centre

The decision defeated a different plan suggested by city councillor Alasdair Christie that would have seen a trial period for the changes.

Mr Christie also proposed a public referendum to determine whether the scheme should continue.

Ahead of the vote, the Eastgate Centre said closure of Academy Street to through traffic would have a “significantly negative economic impact”.

Instead, they suggested restricting the use of the road by private vehicles to between 10am-4.30pm.

Decision confirmed by full council

A subsequent move was made to have the decision overturned at the full council on September 14.

A notice of amendment was signed by nine councillors including Mr Christie.

But after a lengthy debate the council voted 35-33, with two abstentions, to back the committee’s approval.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said of the legal challenge: “It is not appropriate for us to provide any comment ahead of the hearing.”

Both the Eastgate owners and their lawyers Burness Paull declined to comment.

The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling

The plans, aiming to shift focus from cars to walkers and wheelchair users, have caused widespread debate.

They are part of a wider council strategy to make Inverness more welcoming, attractive and healthier.

Wider footpaths and better pedestrian crossings are envisaged, along with more street and outdoor cafes.

The planned changes have been welcomed by fans of active travel.

But they have been opposed by many city centre businesses who fear they could lead to closures and job losses.

For more Inverness news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

