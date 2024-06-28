Miele’s Gelateria: Inverness dessert business on trading through Covid, the Academy Street controversy and landing a slot at Belladrum

Like the changing flavours of its product, Miele’s Gelateria has not shied away from being bold or different.

The business has become a regular haunt for locals and a sought-out spot for visitors since opening its Inverness shop eight years ago.

In that time it has expanded into other locations and also is a familiar presence at an increasing number of the north’s biggest events.

A first at Belladrum

Miele’s will be at the Belladrum festival this year for the first time and will be returning to HebCelt after making its debut there last year.

Its trailer will also be seen at other large gatherings including the Black Isle Show and Moy Country Fair as well as local school sports days.

Events now make up around 20% of its business and is another milestone for the award-winning company.

Not that things have always been as smooth as the 24 flavours of gelato.

But the company attributes much of its success to the support of customers and other businesses.

Miele’s was started by an Italian family nearly 100 years ago in Moray.

Following in the footsteps of their grandfather and great-grandfather, David and Michael Miele opened the Inverness outlet with father Roberto and mother Nicola.

Their first challenge was opening a shop selling frozen dessert on a cold December in Inverness.

“People thought we were mad”, says David.

Support of customers and other businesses for gelateria

Undaunted, they opened until 9pm (now 10pm), gambling that visitors from the Continent liked to eat out later and that locals would follow suit.

Already a weather-dependent business in daytime, could evenings work in a less than helpful climate?

“We were one of the first places that wasn’t a bar to be open at that time”, said David.

“It was a big challenge to get people in at night. Now 8pm-8.30pm is our busiest time.”

He says they have been helped by word-of-mouth recommendations from locals and other businesses, including restaurants.

“One of the great things about Inverness is the support from businesses who tell people about us.

“We’ve become a recommended place to go. If people ask where to go in Inverness for a meal they’re told to go to Miele’s for dessert.”

David says the work ethic of his family and team, and their ability to respond to challenges, have been major factors in their success.

“What has kept us alive is the dynamic between myself, my brother and our dad and the team we have and the ability to think differently.”

‘We had to think on our feet’ during Covid

During lockdown, Miele’s started a home delivery service to ensure the business continued.

“There were a lot of tears, a lot of stress, a lot of hard work and long hours during Covid”, he said.

“We had to think on our feet. We were classed as a food business so were not getting government help.

“Deliveries took off, but it needed more staff and was very costly. It didn’t make much money, but it kept the lights on.”

Having started with just family and no staff, Miele’s now employs 55 people.

As well as Inverness, it has shops in Aviemore and Fort Augustus and outlets at An Talla at Dochgarroch, the Clansman Hotel in Drumnadrochit and in Findhorn.

While the business pioneers felt vanilla and raspberry ripple was as much excitement as the gelato-buying public could handle, today’s customers are treated to the likes of Irn Bru, kiwi and lime and popcorn flavours.

David and Michael also took it further, producing a haggis neeps and tatties gelato and one with the flavours of Christmas dinner.

Miele’s taking on social media

Innovation is vital as they see their competitors as not just those locally, but outlets worldwide.

“Social media means you can see what people are selling in Dubai or Rome”, says David.

“Our challenge is not what else is in the high street, but what else is across the globe.

“We are constantly competing against social media and coming up with new flavours and ideas. That’s the fun part.

“We also listen to our customers who recommend flavours to us.

“I’d love to know what my grandad would think looking in the cabinet now. It would blow his mind.

“But our success is not having tunnel vision and thinking of just what’s in front of you.

“If someone comes in here to try Miele’s in Inverness, I want them to be walking in Rome and thinking the product they got here was better than they got in Italy.”

Future challenges for the business include the plans to regenerate Academy Street, which would stop through traffic.

Academy Street plans a future challenge

Miele’s has been among the businesses to oppose the plans.

It says it could kill businesses who have worked hard to bring its end of Church Street to life and force shoppers to out of town outlets.

David says: “Academy Street needs improvement. But we 100% need to look at the city centre as a whole, rather than just one street, as well as the infrastructure that has to be put in place first.

“Small businesses will fold and that has a knock-on effect on others.

“They will lose customers and it will result in job losses.”

