‘Ill-thought-out and damaging’: ‘Rat run’ Inverness residents launching petition to fight Academy Street plan

Community council says the city centre regeneration plans are "ill-conceived".

By John Ross
Members of Crown and City Centre Community Council are concerned at the impact plans for Academy Street could have on their area. Donald MacKenzie, Val Falconer, Pat Hayden and Fiona Macbeath. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Residents in the Crown area of Inverness are to be asked to help stop controversial plans for the future of the city’s Academy Street.

A new petition is being started by Crown and City Centre Community Council which fears the proposals will turn the residential area into a ‘rat run’.

It follows news that the owners of the Eastgate Centre have lodged a legal challenge in the Court of Session over the Academy Street proposals.

Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street

Highland Council wants to cut congestion in the centre and make it more welcoming for walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.

The plans include banning through traffic in Academy Street. It could also add bus lane sections between the junctions of Union Street and Queensgate.

The community council says cars could instead divert to the “highly inappropriate” narrow streets of a conservation area, near shops and a primary school.

It plans to issue leaflets outlining concerns alongside the petition.

Fiona MacBeath is the chairwoman.

She says: “We think the re-routed traffic that can’t go down Academy Street will cut across Crown in various ways.

Crown and City Centre Community Council members.
The community council is to start a new petition to try to stop the Academy Street plans. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It will cut through the nearest and quickest route, despite that being a residential area with tight streets, schools and many pedestrians.

“As residents we now feel we will have to raise our objections to this proposal to protect our area from these changes.”

She added: “Since the Academy Street proposal was initiated, we have had some concerns over the disruption to traffic and the possible impact of increased traffic re-routing through Crown.

“We do not believe that Highland Council have taken the effects of the Academy Street closure on our streets as seriously as we do.

“I feel they are not paying attention to what could happen to us in this area.”

Residents ‘not fully aware of impact of plans’

She said the community council is concerned that not all residents are fully aware of the potential impact.

“So I think now is the time to raise awareness and encourage local residents to voice their concerns to the Highland Council before it is too late.”

Among those being targeted to support a petition are parents of children attending Crown Primary.

“We want to make them aware of the dangers that could be present once Academy Street traffic is re-routed up this way”, says Ms MacBeath.

“It’s a very tight area with a lot of children.”

Narrow street in the Crown area of Inverness.
The narrow streets of Crown are said to be inappropriate for more traffic. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Vice chair Pat Hayden says the Academy Street plans are “ill-conceived”.

“The streets in Crown are not made for the traffic currently on it, and certainly not for  any increased traffic.”

She said the plans will also hit the city centre businesses.

“Academy Street is not a thriving thoroughfare as it is now. We fear that by doing this it will kill off what is there.”

Community council member Donald MacKenzie added: “We have to stop the project  because we cannot help mitigate the problems that will be caused.

“The whole project is an ill-thought out and damaging proposal.”

For and against the Academy Street planned changes

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The Council has a petitions procedure, details of which can be found on our website.”

The Academy Street plans are part of a wider council strategy to make Inverness more welcoming, attractive and healthier.

Wider footpaths and better pedestrian crossings are envisaged, along with more street and outdoor cafes.

The planned changes have been welcomed by fans of active travel.

But they have been opposed by many city centre businesses who fear they could lead to closures and job losses.

Digital rendering of changes proposed for Inverness' Academy Street.
The Academy Street plans are aimed at regenerating the city centre.

The council’s Inverness city committee approved the plans by 12 votes to 10 on August 28.

It gave the go ahead for officials to finalise the proposed design and consult on a traffic regulation order.

A full council meeting on September 14 then backed the move by 35 votes to 33.

The Eastgate Centre’s challenge is seeking a judicial review of both decisions.

The case is set for a hearing on May 3.

