‘There is something special about buying from a local shopkeeper’: Meet the woman behind Inverness’s Drawing Room gift shop, a jewel in The Crown

Mairi Mtui recalls being told by a sympathetic customer her newly-opened gift shop would not last six months.

That was more than 17 years ago and the Drawing Room has not just survived but has become a well-established and much-loved business.

The small family outlet in the Crown area of Inverness is renowned for its customer service as much as its treasure trove of handmade crafts and sought-after brands.

From classroom to Drawing Room

Starting her own business brought Mairi back to the city where she grew up but left aged 17 to study in Edinburgh.

She spent 13 years in the capital where she worked as an art and design teacher.

“I really enjoyed teaching but just liked the idea of having my own business”, she said.

“While living in Edinburgh, I loved to visit the many independent shops in Morningside and Stockbridge.

“There is just something special about buying from a local shopkeeper. Everything just seemed so personal.

“And you know you’re supporting local folk, usually neighbours. I loved that.”

Crown shop felt perfect

When she saw a tiny shop on the corner of Hill Street and Kingsmills Road advertised for sale, it felt perfect.

“I was aware at that time there were not many independent gift shops in Inverness.

“So I thought it might be feasible to open a small shop. I wanted to sell beautiful gifts but be affordable.

“I knew I would need to offer brands and handmade crafts that were not available elsewhere to attract people.

“I knew I could make some crafts myself and could personalise items such as wooden plaques, kids’ chairs and cards.”

Having saved for a year before leaving her teaching job, she opened the Drawing Room in July 2007.

She spent £7,000 on stock, but the shelves still looked bare.

Vases of flowers sent by family and friends for the opening were strategically placed on every surface to fill the gaps.

“Nowadays, we can hardly see the walls”, she says.

‘My ambition was to survive the first year’

Mairi thinks back to the days when she opened the Drawing Room and was seeing only a handful of customers.

“I remember a man coming in and telling me I wouldn’t last six months. I was devastated.

“When we opened my ambition was to survive the first year and then be able to pay myself a salary by year two.

“Since then I really just wanted to build up a good customer base, which I think we have now.

“We have amazing customers, many of whom are now friends.”

Like other small businesses, the Drawing Room faces strong competition, including from the internet.

“We know people can probably find everything we sell online”, says Mairi.

“Therefore, we need to offer a shopping experience that is special.

“We try to have beautiful displays which customers can enjoy browsing, which is sometimes tricky with our tiny space.

“We offer to gift wrap every item with brown paper and satin ribbon, whether it cost £2 or £200.

“Often, we get a call or message from a customer checking if we have something in stock before they go to get it online.

“This shows that people want to support local first. Our local people are so supportive.”

Staff are like family, and family are staff

The shop has three other staff – Liz, Lynne and Lois – as well as other unpaid helpers.

“I am so grateful to have brilliant staff. We really are a team, they look after the shop like it’s their own.

“I hear from other business owners about how difficult it is to get staff and realise how fortunate I am to have people I see as family.”

Mairi’s actual family also help out, including mother, Elizabeth, who is nearly 80, and can sometimes be seen serving customers.

Husband James does the heavy lifting jobs and two-year-old son Malachi features in social media posts.

Looking forward, Mairi hopes more support can be given to help small businesses cope with rising costs.

“Increased prices in utilities, supplies, basically everything in the past couple of years, is really putting a strain on small businesses.

“We can’t pass everything on to the poor customer. If we did the cost of items would be ridiculous.

“Therefore, small businesses are having to absorb costs and be super creative.

“We qualify for the small business rates relief scheme, without which I doubt we would stay open.

Independent businesses need support

“The thresholds for rates relief have recently changed and I know a number of businesses have had to close or change location because of this increase in their overheads.

“It’s so sad when an independent business closes its doors.

“Times are tough all round, but I would hope that our local and national government will try to support independent businesses as a priority.”

