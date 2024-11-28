Inverness biker Sandra ensures vital medicine, samples and supplies get where they need to go across Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness biker Sandra ensures vital medicine, samples and supplies get where they need to go across Highlands

Sandra Copland has volunteered with Highland and Islands Blood Bikes since it launched in 2020, helping organise transport for cancer medicine, Covid tests and even baby milk across the country.

For more than four years, Sandra Copland has dedicated her Sundays to volunteering for the Highlands and Islands Blood Bikes.
By Lauren Taylor

The Highland and Islands Blood Bikes have been carrying crucial medicines, samples and supplies across Scotland since March 2020.

This can be anything and everything from cancer medication, to urine samples, urgent blood tests and even equipment.

Around the same time Highland and Islands Blood Bikes (HAIBB) launched, Covid forced the UK into lockdown.

The charity played a pivotal role and the riders were all kept busy taking Covid tests and samples to and from the Highlands, saving time and money for the NHS.

But all of this wouldn’t be possible without the help of controllers like Sandra Copland, who work away behind the scenes to keep everything running smoothly.

Sandra, who lives in Inverness, goes between the NHS and volunteer riders to organise the pick-up and delivery of anything and everything, while keeping a mindful eye on all the jobs for the day.

Sandra is a biker and a member of the Jacobite MCC. Image: Sandra Copland

And she’s no stranger to volunteering either.

Being a biker herself, Sandra joined the Jacobite MCC Nairn in 1992 and has spent years helping them with Christmas motorcycle runs, delivering festive hampers to the elderly and even organising easter egg runs.

It was through the MCC that she first heard about Highlands and Islands Blood Bikes (HAIBB) in 2019.

The charity has been using motorbikes to run supplies and medicine nationwide since March 2020. Image: Highlands and Islands Blood Bikes

Despite heading to the charity’s first meeting with other club members, she was the only one to step forward.

And for more than four years, Sandra, who works full-time with Highland Council’s housing department, has dedicated almost every Sunday to volunteering for the charity.

Volunteering has become ‘second-nature’ to biker and music fan

As well as working full-time and joining bike runs with the MCC when she can, Sandra also helped at the Ironworks before it shut down in February 2023.

The music-lover still works at Belladrum and The Gathering every year too.

Out on a run with Jacobite MCC. Image: Sandra Copland

But all these commitments often leave Sandra with very little time for herself.

“It’s not a hardship at all,” she simply said.

“When I first went to the meeting I thought ‘Oh Lord, how am I going to manage to do it all?’

“But, it’s all become second nature to me now though.”

Medical equipment, samples and even breast milk gets delivered by bikers

The charity is based in Inverness, with smaller bases in Oban, Fort William and Wick.

Riders cover hundreds of miles a week, and Sandra says she can be called and asked to help organise transport for anything — from medicine, samples, equipment and now even breast milk for newborns.

Two riders carrying out a delivery. Image: Highlands and Islands Blood Bikes 

The milk is collected from a donor and taken to Glasgow for treatment before being brought back to the Highlands. They will either deliver it to the house or the neonatal unit in the hospital.

“We deliver to microbiology, we deliver medication to people’s houses,” she explained. “If we can fit it on the bike or in the car, we will. And it saves the NHS a lot of money.”

Sandra’s bike on one of her runs. Image: Sandra Copland

And while Sandra is a biker herself, she says she’s “only a little person” and the bikes they use are all too big for her. But, she does go in the cars to help with deliveries when she can.

Sandra has no plans to slow down, and encourages others to join Blood Bikes

Apparently, people keep asking Sandra, who turns 60 in January, if she has any plans to retire anytime soon.

To which she replies: “No, no! There will be no retiring.”

Clearly a person who likes to keep busy, when Sandra isn’t working, at music gigs, out on bike rides or even volunteering, she’s helping with fundraising events for the charity.

HAIBB relies solely on donations and grants, with all money raised going straight back into the service.

All money raised goes into running the bikes and cars, and keeping their tanks full of fuel for the countless miles they travel. Image: Highlands and Islands Blood Bikes

And the charity also relies on volunteers. Sandra is just one of the many unsung heroes who help to keep it running — but she says there’s always room for more people to join.

“You don’t get to flash any blue lights,” she laughed, “but we enjoy ourselves.

“And if you like riding bikes or going for wee jaunts in the car then definitely come along.

“Or if you think you’re just sat at home doing nothing, then you can sit there and be a controller from the comfort of your own home.

“We’re always on the lookout for more people to join us.”

If you are interested in finding out more about the Highland and Islands Blood Bikes, or even joining as a volunteer, you can find out more here.

