At risk in Inverness-shire: Could house plans save future of historic Stratton Lodge?

Plans for a new housing development could transform the site of the former Stratton Lodge Hotel which has lain derelict for years.

The landmark building has been in a state of ruin for more than a decade following devastating fires in 2011 and 2013.

Dating originally from the late 18th century, it is one of 10 in and around Inverness on the Buildings at Risk Register.

Its condition was listed as ‘very poor’ and it was placed in the ‘high’ risk category.

Stratton Lodge proposal would create new apartments

In January, Macdonald Hotels submitted a fresh application to renovate the B-Listed property and develop the lodge to create new apartments at the site.

Under the plans a new rear wing of cottages would sit close to Stratton Lodge and a further 17 detached and semi-detached houses would also be built on the grounds.

The developer initially submitted its plans for the site in late 2022.

Local concerns about access to the site from a single-track road were raised.

While in favour of creating new housing, Culloden Community Council objected to the plans over concerns surrounding road access.

Stratton Lodge is only accessible via a single-track leading off Caulfield Road.

It was felt the proposed route was not suitable for the volume of traffic, both during and after construction.

That application was withdrawn in December 2023.

Restoring a heritage landmark

The new application said the design was changed after discussions with Highland Council planners.

This included changing the position and appearance of some of the houses.

There were also improvements to the road layout and to landscaping of the site.

The developer prevously said redeveloping the site would bring substantial community benefit.

“Restoring the building and redeveloping the curtilage to accommodate residential dwellings will not only reinstate Stratton Lodge as a built and cultural heritage landmark for the area but also would create a distinct, high-quality place and space.”

It was also felt creating new homes would provide much-needed housing for Inverness.

Stratton Lodge was built for Sarah Stratton following her marriage to Arthur Forbes, 8th Laird of Culloden, in 1779. She died in 1793.

Read more

Hotel boss Donald MacDonald goes head-to-head with Highland Council in flooding row

At risk in Inverness-shire: Churches, historic buildings and a hen house make it onto the register

Can Viewhill House still be an asset to Inverness?

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.