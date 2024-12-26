At risk in Inverness-shire: Could house plans save future of historic Stratton Lodge?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
At risk in Inverness-shire: Could house plans save future of historic Stratton Lodge?

The site has been in a state of ruin for over a decade.

By John Ross
Housing is being planned on the site of the former Stratton Lodge Hotel. Image GH Johnston
Plans for a new housing development could transform the site of the former Stratton Lodge Hotel which has lain derelict for years.

The landmark building has been in a state of ruin for more than a decade following devastating fires in 2011 and 2013.

Dating originally from the late 18th century, it is one of 10 in and around Inverness on the Buildings at Risk Register.

Its condition was listed as ‘very poor’ and it was placed in the ‘high’ risk category.

Stratton Lodge proposal would create new apartments

In January, Macdonald Hotels submitted a fresh application to renovate the B-Listed property and develop the lodge to create new apartments at the site.

Under the plans a new rear wing of cottages would sit close to Stratton Lodge and a further 17 detached and semi-detached houses would also be built on the grounds.

The developer initially submitted its plans for the site in late 2022.

Stratton Lodge after a fire in 2013

Local concerns about access to the site from a single-track road were raised.

While in favour of creating new housing, Culloden Community Council objected to the plans over concerns surrounding road access.

Stratton Lodge is only accessible via a single-track leading off Caulfield Road.

It was felt the proposed route was not suitable for the volume of traffic, both during and after construction.

That application was withdrawn in December 2023.

Restoring a heritage landmark

The new application said the design was changed after discussions with Highland Council planners.

This included changing the position and appearance of some of the houses.

There were also improvements to the road layout and to landscaping of the site.

The developer prevously said redeveloping the site would bring substantial community benefit.

An artist impression of the Stratton Lodge plans.

“Restoring the building and redeveloping the curtilage to accommodate residential dwellings will not only reinstate Stratton Lodge as a built and cultural heritage landmark for the area but also would create a distinct, high-quality place and space.”

It was also felt creating new homes would provide much-needed housing for Inverness.

Stratton Lodge was built for Sarah Stratton following her marriage to Arthur Forbes, 8th Laird of Culloden, in 1779. She died in 1793.

