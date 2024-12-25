At risk in Inverness-shire: Future of fire-ravaged former Eastgate hostel still in doubt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
At risk in Inverness-shire: Future of fire-ravaged former Eastgate hostel still in doubt

All these years on, developers are still looking at the damaged building.

By John Ross
The Eastgate property is on the Buildings at Risk Register
The future of the former backpacker’s hostel in the centre of Inverness remains in doubt more than a decade after it was ravaged by fire.

The three-storey terraced property occupies a very prominent position in Eastgate.

It is still attracting interest from potential developers, but there are no imminent plans coming forward.

Building damaged by fire

The 19th century property was hit by fire in 2013. More than 50 guests were evacuated when the alarm was raised in the early hours of April 3.

Nobody was injured in the blaze. But the building was left badly damaged including the roof being largely lost.

It is among 10 sites in and around Inverness on the Buildings at Risk Register which puts it in the ‘critical’ category, saying its condition is ‘ruinous’.

The former hostel in 2016 when it was shrouded in scaffolding

In 2015 the owners were served with a Dangerous Building Notice.

Work to knock down the building was due to begin in March 2019.

It came after years of campaigning by locals concerned about the impact the scaffolding-clad building was having on tourists.

At the time the news was welcomed that progress was finally being made on the project.

In 2021 it was reported that the building’s interior had been completely removed, with only the shared gable walls and front façade standing.

Council step back, but others still interested in the property

A number of future uses for the former hostel have been looked at in recent years.

Planning permission was granted to create two houses on the first and second floors with a shop on the ground floor.

Highland Council also considered the property to further develop city centre housing.

But a spokesman said: “The council has looked at this site but has concluded that it is not a viable option for an affordable housing development by the council.”

Firefighters tackle the Eastgate hostel blaze in 2013. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The building continues to be marketed for sale with local estate agent Grant Stewart.

It says it is suitable for a variety of uses, but no guide price has been set.

Will Stewart from the agents said: “We have had several people get in touch about the property.

“But there has been nothing at the moment that would lead us think there will be movement any time soon.”

