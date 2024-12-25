At risk in Inverness-shire: Future of fire-ravaged former Eastgate hostel still in doubt

The future of the former backpacker’s hostel in the centre of Inverness remains in doubt more than a decade after it was ravaged by fire.

The three-storey terraced property occupies a very prominent position in Eastgate.

It is still attracting interest from potential developers, but there are no imminent plans coming forward.

Building damaged by fire

The 19th century property was hit by fire in 2013. More than 50 guests were evacuated when the alarm was raised in the early hours of April 3.

Nobody was injured in the blaze. But the building was left badly damaged including the roof being largely lost.

It is among 10 sites in and around Inverness on the Buildings at Risk Register which puts it in the ‘critical’ category, saying its condition is ‘ruinous’.

In 2015 the owners were served with a Dangerous Building Notice.

Work to knock down the building was due to begin in March 2019.

It came after years of campaigning by locals concerned about the impact the scaffolding-clad building was having on tourists.

At the time the news was welcomed that progress was finally being made on the project.

In 2021 it was reported that the building’s interior had been completely removed, with only the shared gable walls and front façade standing.

Council step back, but others still interested in the property

A number of future uses for the former hostel have been looked at in recent years.

Planning permission was granted to create two houses on the first and second floors with a shop on the ground floor.

Highland Council also considered the property to further develop city centre housing.

But a spokesman said: “The council has looked at this site but has concluded that it is not a viable option for an affordable housing development by the council.”

The building continues to be marketed for sale with local estate agent Grant Stewart.

It says it is suitable for a variety of uses, but no guide price has been set.

Will Stewart from the agents said: “We have had several people get in touch about the property.

“But there has been nothing at the moment that would lead us think there will be movement any time soon.”

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.