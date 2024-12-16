Christmas shopping: there are bargains and unusual gifts in store when you keep it local

Christmas is just around the corner and the disappearing advent calendar chocolates are a reminder how few shopping opportunities remain.

So assuming it’s not just gift cards for everyone, where do you go for last-minute inspiration?

Supporting local shops in Inverness

You could head to one of the big retail outlets or browse online hoping something catches your eye.

But by shopping locally you could pick up a festive bargain and something different, even unique.

And there is the added bonus of supporting small independent traders.

The Press and Journal set out to resolve Christmas present needs by only shopping locally.

We set the challenge of finding interesting gifts for different members of the family with a budget of £20 in each of five outlets in Inverness.

First stop, the Victorian Market

We started with an old favourite, William Morrison Jeweller, in the Victorian Market.

The oldest jeweller in the city has a treasure trove of options, including Victorian and Edwardian pieces.

My eyes were drawn to, and quickly averted from, the antique old cut diamond solitaire ring.

I know someone who would love such a gift. But with price tag of £12,500, maybe not.

Instead, I stayed in the comfort zone of trinket boxes at £5.95 before settling on a silver cubic zirconia pendant sneaking into the budget limit at £19.95.

Triquerta Crafts

Staying in the market, my next port of call was Triquerta Crafts, run by mother and daughter Marnie and Sarah Mackenzie.

Popular gifts this year with local shoppers are solid cologne unisex scent boxes.

Budget-friendly at £18, they are handy for travel and gym bags as well as indecisive shoppers.

For something different, I was drawn to the hand-embroidered cards and tissue holders made by a 95-year-old local woman exclusively for the shop and cost £14 each.

In the end I couldn’t resist the practical and educational book Teach Your Cat Gaelic. Just need to get a cat now.

Within the £20 budget, the shop was happy to throw in a Christmas hanger with a Gaelic message.

Something different definitely, and it will help the cat stay focused on learning.

Inverness Trophy Centre in Church Street

Moving to Church Street, various potential gifts presented themselves at the Inverness Trophy Centre.

Cufflinks, pendants and imitation Van Cleef bracelets all came in under budget.

Looking to earn Brownie points, a replica ‘Oscar’ statue with space to create a personalised award is perhaps safer than a ‘mum’s wine glass’ which is big enough to hold a full bottle.

But who wouldn’t want a collapsible metal dram cup which folds into the size of a keyring?

Easy to wrap and it looks cooler than carrying around a straw when thirst hits.

Drawing Room in the Crown

Then it was up to the Drawing Room in Kingsmills Road, a popular place at the best of times, but particularly so at this time of year.

The shop suggested gifts for men, women and children within the budget. And there is complimentary wrapping which is a gift itself.

Mairi’s advice includes ladies gloves (£15) and a wooden tree decoration (£5, or two for £9).

Someone would welcome a ‘Best Dad in Inverness’ notebook (£12), along with an anticipatory bottle opener (£6).

For children, what about a Jellycat penguin (£15) and personalised wooden decoration (£5)?

Highland Hospice shop, Falcon Square

The final stop was the Highland Hospice shop in Falcon Square.

This ticks so many boxes. Not only are you shopping locally and supporting the city economy, but you’re helping a good cause.

In addition, it’s good to recycle, so there’s the whole helping the environment thing too which makes Secret Santa gift bags from charity shops very popular.

It is, of course, for all those reasons I like this shop, with the bargain prices a secondary thought.

A quick look around identified a wide range of potential gifts – a men’s designer shirt (£17), hand-made jewellery (£12) and a collectable 1970s teapot (£20).

Good for this time of year is a porcelain mulled wine jug and spice bag, yours for £12.

Bargain books and vinyl

Books are priced as low as £1.50, or something more collectable, like a 1974 Beano annual, for £20.

The used vinyl section is also a small haven, with £6 getting music gifts from pop to classical.

At this time of year there was just once choice for the bargain of the season.

For just £2 you can spend Christmas with Nana Mouskouri. Ask your granny.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.