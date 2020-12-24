Something went wrong - please try again later.

A male driver has died following a one-vehicle crash in the Western Isles.

Police and fire crews were called to the incident on the A859 Tarbert to Maraig road at Ardhasaig on Harris, shortly after 9am this morning.

The 29-year-old, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains shut to allow officers to conduct investigations into the cause of the accident.

Police sergeant, Kate Park of the Road Policing Unit in Dingwall, said: “The 29-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing. The road remains closed while we carry out an investigation.”

A spokesman for the fire service said they received a call at 9.01am and sent two appliances from Tarbert and Leverburgh to the scene.

The crews were stood down at 11.37am.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 101.