‘Christmas will never be the same’: Tributes to 29-year-old Lewis footballer in crash tragedy

Heartbroken friends of a 29-year-old footballer have said Christmas will never be the same following his death in a car crash.

Jim O’Donnell, who was known as Jad, died on the A859 Tarbert to Maraig road on Harris at Ardhasaig shortly after 9am on Christmas Eve.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Mr O Donnell was from Stornoway, and attended the Nicolson Institute.

He had previously worked with Lewis Salmon, and also had employment with Sea Harris, skippering tourist trips to St Kilda.

A talented footballer, Mr O Donnell was a star player for Lochs FC.

Many in the close island communities have taken to social media to remember the popular character.

They praised Mr O Donnell’s footballing dedication and talent, with one pal describing him as the “best striker I played with”.

Others singled out his sense of fun, describing him a “cheeky chappy” and “an island legend”.

One former colleague said: “Brilliant memories from working with you Jad, some laugh we always had.

“Always a pleasure to be in your company in and outside of work. Never a dull moment when you were around. Rest easy Jad”.

Another friend added: “Christmas will never be the same mate.”

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash on Thursday morning.

The tragedy took place on the main road linking Harris and Lewis, and the route was closed for several hours, cutting off access between the two islands.

Mr O Donnell was a former worker, member and friend of Stornoway Sea Angling club.

Club chairman Angus Mackenzie spoke of the club’s devastation at the loss.

He said: “Jim was a classic wind-up merchant, a loveable rogue, who often drove me up the wall – but just at the point of being thrown out of the club, he would turn round and ask ‘Angie, give me a cuddle’ and everything was alright again.

“I’m going to miss his cuddles.

“On behalf of the club committee, members and staff, we send our sincere condolences to Jim’s parents Joanne and Big Jim, his brothers Derek and Andy, their wives and extended family and friends.

“Taken too soon. RIP”

Police are appealing for witnesses of the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Kate Park of Road Policing Unit in Dingwall said: “Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.

“The investigation into this crash is continuing and we are still appealing to any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our inquiries to contact officers through 101 quoting reference 0718 of 24 December.”