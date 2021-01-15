Shopping advice for Barra residents during outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents on Barra are being asked to shop only when necessary and avoid regular trips for groceries during the coronavirus outbreak.

NHS Western Isles is urging islanders to avoid daily trips to the supermarket in particular.

The Co-op store in Castlebay has introduced a number of safety measures in response to the outbreak.

These include a traffic light system at the entrance and a maximum of 20 people in the store at a time.

A hand sanitising station is at the front door, with anti-bacterial spray and blue roll to allow customers to clean their trolleys.

Social distancing signs are in place, along with a one-way system. Baskets, tills and keypads are sanitised after each use.

Chiller doors and other touch points are cleaned every 30-60 minutes.

The Co-op is asking customers to shop alone, sanitise their hands upon entry, wear a face covering and abide by the physical distancing rules.