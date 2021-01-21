Health chief says outbreak is finally ‘going in the right direction’ as two new cases of Covid are confirmed on Barra

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two new cases of Covid-19 on Barra have taken the outbreak total on the small island to 47 people.

The patients tested were already in isolation and there are no new contacts, although health bosses said it was too early to be “overly optimistic” about a decline in the spread.

Gordon Jamieson, chief executive of NHS Western Isles, said: “There are two new positive cases in the Western Isles, both new positive cases are on Barra. They are contacts of an existing case. They were in isolation already and there are no new contacts.

“In terms of the outbreak, whilst it is too early to be overly optimistic, these numbers at the moment are going in the right direction.

“I would say to everyone, particularly people on Barra and Vatersay, if you develop any symptoms, it is very important you isolate immediately and even more important you arrange a test at the earliest opportunity.

“Please do not hold back at all if you become symptomatic and if we are to have the best chance of controlling and supressing the virus.

“I thank you for everything that you are doing now to protect the community.”

The biggest Covid-19 vaccination clinic so far took place in the Western Isles, with 460 people booked in to receive vaccinations today.

Mr Jamieson said: “We are continuing to roll out the vaccination programme as quickly as we can, to give to our population the level of protection that the vaccination will give them.”