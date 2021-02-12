Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Engineers worked through the night to keep water supplies running in the Western Isles as Scotland’s battle with the big freeze continues.

There has been a lot less snow and temperatures have not dipped quite so sharply in the islands as they have in the rest of the country, but it’s still been severe enough to cause problems at the Lochmaddy water treatment works in North Uist.

The works draw water from Loch Fada and serve around 750 homes and businesses on North Uist, Bernerary and Grimsay.

However, the pipeline and pumps running from the loch have been disrupted by the chilly conditions, forcing Scottish Water to try to find an alternative feed from the loch.

© Scottish Water

Divers were deployed twice overnight in an effort to keep the temporary intakes clear of ice and tankers have also been used to supplement stored drinking water as much as possible.

Scottish Water is warning customers in the Western Isles that some are expected to lose water supply altogether and others will be experiencing lower than normal water pressure today.

A spokesman for the company said: “We have been working hard at Lochmaddy and a number of our other sites across the Western Isles to maintain normal service for customers in challenging conditions over recent days.

© Scottish Water

“At Lochmaddy, our efforts overnight have not yet succeeded in returning the water treatment works to normal operation and we are therefore initiating plans to provide alternative water supplies for customers.

“Our team will initially be working to ensure customers who may be vulnerable without drinking water will receive an alternative bottled water supply, drawing upon our priority service register and the support of our partner agencies.

“We would ask customers to bear with us and to use their water with care while we continue working to sustain supplies and restore normal service as quickly as possible.”

Due to freezing weather conditions we are experiencing water supply issues across Scotland so it may take us a little longer to get to you. We continue to be focused on resolving customer issues and ensuring impact is kept to a minimum during this period. https://t.co/WFbkYrjHGY pic.twitter.com/lJ84AOjA9c — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) February 11, 2021

Bottled water is also being brought to the islands and will be handed out to all affected customers later this morning if normal supplies are not restored.

Scottish Water will also be providing updates to the situation on their website.

The coldest night in 25 years

Weather forecasts suggest much of the country is in for a few more cold days but what the Met Office describes as “more normal conditions” are on their way next week.

It’s a welcome relief for many after Scotland experienced its coldest temperature in decades on Wednesday morning.

Braemar dipped to -23C, the coldest recording since the same location reached -27.2C on December 30, 1995.