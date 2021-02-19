Covid outbreak on Barra declared over after two weeks without a new case

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Covid outbreak on Barra has been declared over after two weeks of no cases.

NHS Western Isles confirmed they had closed the investigation into the outbreak.

54 cases were linked to a cluster on Barra and led to at least eight people being flown to hospital.

More than 160 people went into self-isolation, more than a twelfth of the 1,200 population.

The outbreak caused the Scottish Government to impose Level 4 Covid restrictions on Barra and Vatersay due to fears that it was growing out of control.

As the number of infections rose, the situation was described as “serious” and “escalating” by health board chief executive Gordon Jamieson.

Test and Protect identified gatherings on Barra that went against Covid restrictions.

It also identified travel from the mainland to the island as being one source of the outbreak.

At its peak, 15% of Barra’s population was affected by the disease, whether being a positive case or a close contact.

The outbreak has now been declared over due to no new cases being identified in a fortnight.

Prince William called health workers on Barra yesterday to thank them for their efforts in dealing with the outbreak.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke to charge nurse Frances MacNeil from St Brendan’s Hospital in Castlebay.

Ms MacNeil said that the conversation with the Duke of Cambridge was “very relaxed” and she really enjoyed speaking with him.