Lossie volunteers not slowing down in their efforts as redundancies start to strike

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two Lossiemouth community groups are helping people in need as redundancies start to strike Moray.

The Lossiemouth Community Council and The Lossie 2-3 Group have been providing meals, food parcels, vouchers and free return bus travel to Elgin during lockdown.

Hundreds of families facing financial hardship as result of the pandemic have received much needed support from the groups.

Despite Covid cases decreasing across the region, there is no sign of volunteers based out of Lossiemouth Baptist Church slowing down their tremendous efforts to help people battling the struggles caused by the crisis.

Meals are being provided by Moray Food Plus as part of their food recovery operation.

The Lossie 2-3 Group’s Louise McBride has urged people suffering from the damaging financial implications that have resulted in job losses and hours being cut to come forward for support.

Mrs McBride said: “There has been quite a few families where the redundancies have started to hit and we are supporting them as well.

“I think the problem is a lot of people aren’t coming forward for the support as they think it is not for people who have been furloughed and self employed.

“A lot of people think it is just for families on benefits but it is actual for all families that have been affected by furlough, reduced hours and redundancies we are able to support.

“Once we assess families they go on a list where fruit and vegetables packets will be provided to them.”

She added: “We have supported single people too affected by Covid especially as their working hours are being reduced really significantly.

“It is about trying to highlight that we are here to support people and thanks to the Lossiemouth Development Trust who secured funding we have managed to continue this support service.

“We are here to support people as they face struggles in the months ahead.”

Anyone in need should contact Carolle Ralph or Louise McBride in the strictest confidence on 07495 912654, e-mail lossieactiongroup@outlook.com or visit The Lossie 2-3 Group Facebook page.