Elgin Academy insists muck-up day mayhem was dealt with ‘appropriately’ – as pupil calls for apology

A school leaver told The P&J that crying students were "held in the gym hall" as teachers popped balloons and ripped down banners.

By Graham Fleming
A devastated S6 Elgin Academy leaver has called on teachers to apologise for "spoiling" their last day of school. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
A devastated S6 Elgin Academy leaver has called on teachers to apologise for “spoiling” their last day of school.

The Press and Journal reported last week how senior pupils were asked to leave the premises at 10am on Friday morning as hijinks on the final day of term “escalated”.

Flour and eggs were thrown over cars on school grounds while crickets were released into a classroom.

It was also alleged a teacher had to be taken to hospital after slipping on the mess.

However Moray Council confirmed today that “no injuries were sustained and no-one was taken to hospital”.

Furious pupils and parents said that as punishment balloons were burst, banners were ripped down and that the traditional ‘piping out’ ceremony usually afforded to leavers was cancelled.

Today, one pupil – who has asked to remain anonymous – said Elgin Academy had handled the situation “completely wrong” and should apologise.

She also revealed that crying pupils were “held in the gym hall” and threatened with the cancellation of prom and the leavers’ day breakfast.

Moray Council insists that behaviour on the day was “dealt with appropriately”.

Teary Elgin Academy pupils held in school’s gym

The pupil explained: “We were held in gym hall. We thought they were just going to tell us to turn the music down and take the streamers down.

“But the headteacher said that she had never seen so much destruction before from a school year before.

“She also said they were on the verge of cancelling prom and giving our breakfasts to the third years.

“I looked around the room and people were crying, some students thought they were going to have to tell their parents they were suspended.”

The teen said they could hear teachers “popping their balloons one by one” outside the gym hall door.

“It felt like a gut punch,” she said.

“Comparing us to other years, we have really been impeccable and one of the best, barring a small minority.

“People in that hall will go on to be doctors, lawyers, dentists and scientists, and I think the school have got it badly wrong with showing people out like this.

“They dealt with it completely wrong and they should apologise.”

Events soured Elgin Academy goodbye

She added that the leavers breakfast – of which pictures were posted on the academy’s official Facebook page –  was “thrown at them” and that their teacher’s goodbyes were somewhat soured by then.

The school has limited who can comment on the online post.

She said: “We gave our heart and soul to Elgin Academy.

“We have great memories of the place, but this stings because it’s come from teachers who have watched us learn and grow over the years into who we are today.

“I think the year group as a whole are still incredibly grateful for the teachers that got us through our National 5s and Highers exams.

“This scenario just reflects poorly on the management of the school as a whole.”

School insists behaviour was dealt with ‘appropriately’

Elgin Academy told The P&J that all youngsters received their leavers’ breakfasts and a certificate.

A school spokesperson said: “While we appreciate pupils were making the most of their last day at school with some fun, the safety of pupils and staff is paramount.

“When this escalated and concerns were raised the school dealt with this appropriately.

“All S6 pupils received their leavers’ breakfast and were presented with their leavers’ certificates alongside a presentation from their guidance teacher as planned.

“There will be further opportunity to celebrate the S6 pupils at their prom.”

Parents were left divided after the day’s events were revealed.

One parent said: “Absolutely shocking that the senior leadership team felt the need to spoil all their last day of S6.

“They should have all been leaving on a high spirits today.”

Another said: “By sixth year you should know what’s acceptable and what’s not.”

Conversation