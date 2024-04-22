See inside former Victorian hotel once a spiritual haven for Findhorn Foundation

A former Victorian hotel once a spiritual haven for the Findhorn Foundation has hit the market.

For years, Cluny Hill on St Leonards Road in Forres was used by the charity to provide accommodation for staff as well as to welcome participants of workshops and events.

The grand building which has 76 bedrooms is being sold on behalf by Christie and Co.

Offers over being sought over £625,000 for the former hotel.

The sale comes as the Findhorn Foundation is being winded down after its previous model was no longer financially viable.

Changing roles for Cluny Hill over the years

The former Cluny Hill College was originally a purpose-built hydropathic during the Victorian era.

From the late 1930s it operated as a hotel.

In the 1970s, the eventual founders of the Findhorn Foundation, Dorothy Maclean and Eileen and Peter Caddy bought the hotel after previously managing it.

On the basement level, three rooms were previously used as staff accommodation.

It also boasts a further eight bedrooms, three communal bathrooms, a family room, TV room, laundry and boiler room.

On the ground floor, there is a reception area, lounge, main dining room and a large formal ballroom.

As well as six bedrooms, there are three communal bathrooms, a communal toilet and various meeting rooms.

The first floor includes 37 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a shower room, three communal toilets, a study room, a function room, three meeting rooms, a sauna, shower and mezzanine lounge.

Finally, the second floor houses 23 bedrooms, six communal bathrooms, a communal toilet, shower room and various other storage areas.

What could former hotel be transformed into?

The estate agents believe the former hotel has big potential to be redeveloped.

The website states a buyer could take advantage of the staycation boom in the north by restoring the building to its original use.

Meanwhile, another suggestion is the scale of the reception rooms and accommodation may be of interest to wedding venue operators.

The large outdoor space and surrounding countryside might be attractive to outdoor activity companies catering for groups or school hires.

Do you fancy buying this former hotel? Let us know what do you think the hotel should be turned into in our comments section below

What is happening to the Findhorn Foundation?

Last September, the charity wrapped up their spiritual classes and workshops– after over 50 years of running.

It resulted in 46 people losing their jobs.

Bosses previously said the model was ‘no longer financially viable’.

Most of Findhorn Foundation’s estate will be transferred to a new charity being set up by their residents.

Meanwhile, Cluny Hill is on the open market.

You can see the listing here.