See inside former Victorian hotel once a spiritual haven for Findhorn Foundation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

See inside former Victorian hotel once a spiritual haven for Findhorn Foundation

The asking price for Cluny Hill has been revealed as it hits the market.

By Sean McAngus
Cluny Hill is for sale.
Cluny Hill is for sale.

A former Victorian hotel once a spiritual haven for the Findhorn Foundation has hit the market.

For years, Cluny Hill on St Leonards Road in Forres was used by the charity to provide accommodation for staff as well as to welcome participants of workshops and events.

The grand building which has 76 bedrooms is being sold on behalf by Christie and Co.

Offers over being sought over £625,000 for the former hotel.

The sale comes as the Findhorn Foundation is being winded down after its previous model was no longer financially viable.

Cluny Hill College originally opened as a hospital in 1865.

Changing roles for Cluny Hill over the years

Stairway in Cluny Hill.

The former Cluny Hill College was originally a purpose-built hydropathic during the Victorian era.

From the late 1930s it operated as a hotel.

In the 1970s, the eventual founders of the Findhorn Foundation, Dorothy Maclean and Eileen and Peter Caddy bought the hotel after previously managing it.

Commercial kitchen.

On the basement level, three rooms were previously used as staff accommodation.

It also boasts a further eight bedrooms, three communal bathrooms, a family room, TV room, laundry and boiler room.

On the ground floor, there is a reception area, lounge, main dining room and a large formal ballroom.

As well as six bedrooms, there are three communal bathrooms, a communal toilet and various meeting rooms.

The first floor includes 37 bedrooms,  11 bathrooms, a shower room, three communal toilets, a study room, a function room, three meeting rooms, a sauna, shower and mezzanine lounge.

Finally, the second floor houses 23 bedrooms, six communal bathrooms, a communal toilet, shower room and various other storage areas.

What could former hotel be transformed into?

One of the kitchens.

The estate agents believe the former hotel has big potential to be redeveloped.

The website states a buyer could take advantage of the staycation boom in the north by restoring the building to its original use.

Meanwhile, another suggestion is the scale of the reception rooms and accommodation may be of interest to wedding venue operators.

The large outdoor space and surrounding countryside might be attractive to outdoor activity companies catering for groups or school hires.

Sanctuary.

Do you fancy buying this former hotel? Let us know what do you think the hotel should be turned into in our comments section below

What is happening to the Findhorn Foundation?

Coverage of the job cuts at Findhorn Foundation. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Last September, the charity wrapped up their spiritual classes and workshops– after over 50 years of running.

It resulted in 46 people losing their jobs.

Bosses previously said the model was ‘no longer financially viable’.

Front page about Findhorn Foundation job cuts. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Most of Findhorn Foundation’s estate will be transferred to a new charity being set up by their residents.

Meanwhile, Cluny Hill is on the open market.

You can see the listing here.

Findhorn Foundation reveals current model ‘no longer financially viable’ with staff at risk of redundancy

More from Moray

How the new distillery will look on completion.
The Cabrach Distillery on track for summer opening
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a paedophile teacher and a crank call pervert
Macallan distillery at night with lights on inside.
Preparations for spectacular Cirque de Soleil at Macallan and flooding concerns at Buckie caravan…
Steve Truluck smiling at camera holding camera with dog on wall and Moray Firth behind.
'Moray Firth dolphins changed my life': How chance encounter made engineer give up London…
A photograph of Elgin Sheriff Court
Buckie woman banned after being caught almost eight times the limit
Elgin Academy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Elgin Academy 'muck up day' celebrations cancelled after hijinks 'get out of hand'
Young rally car enthusiast. Picture taken by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Gallery: Rally cars roar down Elgin High Street ahead of Speyside Stages
Hopeman beach, near Elgin, on a busy day with families on the sand.
The 5 beautiful beaches all within a 30-minute drive of Elgin
Sgt John Le Huquet from RAF Lossiemouth with one of the the memorial boards outside Petty Church. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'They are not just names': Why is a wartime memorial finding a new home…
Ashley Reaich stabbed a woman outside the Scotmid store in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage/Facebook
Violent Buckie thug repeatedly stabbed ex-girlfriend in row over £20

Conversation