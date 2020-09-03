Moray playgroup launches fundraising campaign to set up health and wellbeing community centre and cafe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray playgroup has launched a campaign to raise £20,000 to set up a health and wellbeing community centre and café.

The Lossie 2-3 Group manager, Louise McBride believes that seeing families battling the devastating effects of the pandemic first hand has shown the need for a permanent support centre.

Lossiemouth community groups have been supporting people by providing meals, food parcels and vouchers and free return bus travel to Elgin during lockdown.

This project has been two years in the making with senior playgroup worker Kirsty Middleton.

Plans include life skill training courses for people to grow confidence and self-esteem.

Mrs McBride said: “We work with a number of different families and individuals and see the need for a community space for people to come along to.

“We have decided to expand and look for a new space and knew there was need in the community for different groups as a lot of them are in Elgin so people find them harder to access.

“We want to set up a community café that is run by volunteers who may have experienced health problems.

“It is our intention to offer training like first aid and food hygiene.”

She added: “We also looking to use The Lossie 2-3 Group as a training facility for parents and young people who need a bit of confidence to complete qualifications and guide them to the childcare sector.”

Mrs McBride urged locals to support their project as they search for a new home after more than 30 years at the community centre.

She added: “Due to the relocation of the Lossiemouth Community Centre, we were told that there was no space.

“However we are now focusing all our efforts on opening a new exciting facility to help even more people.

“We haven’t been able to carry out our much needed fundraisers so we need your help to raise cash to secure new premises.”

While Kirsty Middleton said: ” It would be great to have a hub in Lossiemouth so people don’t have to travel to Elgin for support.

“We would appreciate any support from the community.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/yvonne-murray to donate.