Inquiries ongoing into attempted robbery at Moray betting shop

Police are making inquiries into an attempted robbery at a betting shop in a Moray town.

Officers were called to Ladbrokes on Mid Street in Keith yesterday afternoon after a man threatened staff and demanded money.

Inquires are ongoing into the incident, with two police vans still at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.30 pm on Thursday, November 12 , police were called to an attempted robbery at betting shop in Mid Street, Keith, in which a man threatened staff and demanded money.

“He left empty handed and inquiries into the incident are continuing.”