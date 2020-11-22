Moray Council strategy for raising attainment in schools between 2020 and 2023 approved

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Moray Council’s strategy for raising school attainment between 2020 and 2023 has been endorsed by elected members.

The strategy outlines the vision, priorities and expected outcomes in raising educational attainment and achievement, and details measures that will close the attainment gap between children and young people living in Moray’s most and least deprived communities.

The strategy was developed by a working group made up of head teachers, depute head teachers, principal teachers and class teachers from primary and secondary schools, as well as council education officers.

The authority has highlighted its “relentless focus” on attainment and achievement.

Education committee chairman, Aaron McLean, said: “What’s vital is that we have the systems in place to support our young people, and I’m reassured that this attainment strategy has recognised this and sets out preparations.”