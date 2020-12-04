Moray social enterprise extends car and biking services in efforts to cut carbon emissions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Moray charity working to cut carbon emissions by running a car and bike share scheme has expanded services to Speyside.

Moray Carshare is a community based car club who provide convenient and affordable transport for its members in a way that minimises the negative effect on the environment.

The social enterprise has added a hybrid electric car and two electric bikes next to the Speyside Way Visitor Centre in Aberlour and two bikes in a shelter at the Fiddich Park car park in Craigellachie.

The charging point and new bike shelters are part of a Moray Council project to create a ‘low carbon hub’ in Speyside which was funded by the European Union’s Regional Development Fund.

There are plans for two more charging points and major improvements to the Speyside Way as well.

It is hoped that the social enterprise’s new vehicles funded partly by the Moray Leader programme and HiTrans can drive more environmentally friendly travel across the region.

Charity founder Gordon McAlpine explained: “The aim of our part of the project is to introduce sustainable travel options for people in a rural area where there is a deficit of transport services.

“We have launched with a low emission Toyota Yaris hybrid car, but before the end of the year this will be replaced with a pure electric Renault Zoe that will be charged from a new fast charging point.”

Find out more information on the Moray Carshare website.