Charity shop boss ‘amazed’ at response as locals rally to buy CCTV kit after thieves steal donations

Kind-hearted Moray residents are clubbing together to buy CCTV equipment for a charity shop that has been targeted by thieves twice in recent days.

On Monday and Tuesday night, intruders stole items from the Buckie Community Shop on West Church Street.

The donations were taken from “isolation storage” space where they are quarantined before they are placed in the shop.

After hearing of the shop’s troubles, The Pub in The Square manager Emma Maclean decided to start a raffle to raise the cash needed to purchase CCTV to prevent future raids.

How kind and generous of Emma and staff at the Pits Buckie. Please buy a raffle Posted by Buckie Community Shop on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Jane Murray, who runs the volunteer-staffed store that supports people struggling in the community, last night thanked Mrs Maclean for stepping up to plate in their time of need.

The Positive Appliance Testing firm has also agreed to provide and fit the security measures next week – before the funds are even raised.

Mrs Murray said: “I’m amazed with the support.

“The response has been amazing, I think people know that we are trying to support everybody.

“Les Foreman from Positive Appliance Testing is going to install the CCTV next week before the funds are even raised out of the goodness of his heart.”

The dedicated community stalwart said she only wished the culprits had approached her for assistance rather than resorting to theft.

She said: “With the raids, I was more angry that they came back a second night to try again rather than with the amount of stuff they stole.

“Whoever they are, if they had just come into the shop and said they were struggling instead, I could easily have helped them out.

“In the grand scheme of things, 55 bags isn’t a big deal – but I worry they could be going into sheds at night and stealing stuff as well.”

Operation manager for the pub Callum Russell, who runs five hotels and bars from Thurso to Buckie under the Highland Travel Inns Ltd banner, said it was “crucial” that the business supported the shop.

Mr Russell added: “We usually try to get involved with as many charities as possible, but with Covid we have barely had a chance to support any local causes.

“Community spirit is hugely important and we are making sure we can give back as everyone is struggling at this current moment.”

Local councillor Sonya Warren hailed people in the Moray town for “all rallying together”.

The community aims to raise £800 through the raffle and tickets are now available from The Pub in The Square and the Buckie Community Shop.

Police confirmed they are investigating the incidents.

A spokesman said: “Inquiries into the incidents are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police via 101.”