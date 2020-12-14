Rosebud II: 50th anniversary of Burghead fishing disaster

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A remembrance plaque has been unveiled in Burghead to mark the 50th anniversary of the sinking of fishing vessel Rosebud II.

Seven crewmembers from the Moray village lost their lives when the boat ran aground in stormy weather off the coast of Mull.

Yesterday about 100 mourners gathered at the port where the men made their livelihoods for a service of remembrance.

Local funeral director Dan Ralph led the event, telling stories about the crew using their nicknames.

Hamish Whyte, who is originally from Burghead but now lives in Dumbarton, spent 18 months organising the event to mark the 50th anniversary of the loss of Rosebud II.

The 70-year-old shared family links with victims Brian Peterkin, who was his cousin and served as best man at his wedding, as well as skipper Alexander Davidson, who was married to another of his cousins.

The other men who perished in the tragedy after the boat ran aground on the Torran Rocks were David Robertson, 19, John Crawford, 35, Robert MacKenzie, 23, and brothers Sandy MacKenzie, 32, and Billy MacKenzie, 30.

Yesterday’s event included the unveiling of a stone of remembrance at the port, which remains home to a fishing fleet to this day.

Mr Whyte said: “After speaking to Dan Ralph we wanted to try to do something for the 50th anniversary in remembrance.

“It’s true what they say, it’s a cruel sea. I said that during the service.

“Burghead is a close village and a lot of people came out to show respect to the men who lost their lives – it doesn’t matter if it was 50 years ago now.

“We unveiled the stone outside a shed next to where the fishing boats come into berth, it seemed like the most appropriate place.”

Radio operators in Birmingham intercepted the mayday call from the Rosebud II at about 8.30pm, which triggered one of the largest air and sea rescue operations mounted in the Hebrides at the time.

Crew members alerted the vessel had hit the rocks in strong winds and they had taken to the life rafts.

The Islay lifeboat joined the search with all other ships in the area as they searched in vain in the darkness while a Shackleton aircraft circled the area.

In the early light a helicopter from RAF Leuchars joined the hunt for any trace of the missing crew.

Sadly, at about 10am the Burghead-based fishing vessel Accord made the first tragic discovery of a body, later identified as Sandy MacKenzie, floating in the sea.

The memorial has been unveiled at Burghead Harbour to use the 50th anniversary of the tragedy to ensure their loss is never forgotten.

Saturday also marked the 30th anniversary of another loss of life in the fishing industry that affected the coastal communities of Burghead, Hopeman and Lossiemouth.

Brothers John Edwards, Joe Edwards and Neil Edwards lost their lives in 1990 with fellow crew members Sandy Main, Sandy Ross and Bill Main when the MV Premier was lost in a gale off the coast of Shetland.