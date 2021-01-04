Dufftown campaigners open food larder to fill rural gap

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Campaigners in Dufftown have opened a new food larder to help keep the rural community fed during the festive season.

Charities already operate in Moray to provide packages to those who have been referred for support.

However, fears have been raised that access to help in rural areas remains an issue.

Dufftown Community Association has now opened a food larder at the town’s British Legion to make food available through the festive season any beyond.

Donations of winter clothes have also been made to ensure locals are staying warm through the pandemic.

Trustee June Donald said: “There’s no food bank access for people in rural areas, apart from asking for deliveries to vulnerable residents.

“We wanted to set up something so anybody could come and get food without any stigma.

“The response has been incredible, the local Co-op has generously allowed us to use their end-of-day bakery goods, fruit and vegetables, which also helps to reduce food waste.

“Local manufacturers like Walkers and Deans are also supporting us, which has been really useful for people.

“The Legion obviously isn’t allowed to open at the moment so we’ve set it up in the front porch so anybody can visit when it’s unlocked.”

The food larder is currently open from 9am to noon daily at the British Legion in Dufftown.