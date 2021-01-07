Moray care home residents’ self isolating as “further precaution” after two positive Covid -19 cases detected

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray care home’s residents are self isolating as a “further precaution” after two staff members tested positive for Covid -19.

All residents at Weston View care home in Keith are self isolating in their rooms for 14 days.

Both staff who tested positive for Covid-19 are self-isolating.

While tests for other residents and staff who were not displaying any symptoms returned negative results.

A statement from the care home’s operators Craigard Care confirmed that two cases had been detected amongst the workforce.

They also paid tribute to their employees for their hard work during the pandemic.

It read: “We have kept relatives and families informed of the situation and would like to thank them for their understanding & support.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to recognise the outstanding dedication of not only our own staff but all social care workers during this pandemic.

“Throughout this pandemic we continue to work closely with Moray Health and Social Care Partnership & Health Protection and are grateful for their support.

An Health and Social Care Moray spokeswoman confirmed they are working closely with the home to provide support.