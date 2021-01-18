Storm Christoph brings snow and blizzard conditions to the north as weather warning issued

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Strong winds and rain associated with Storm Christoph is expected to push north creating blizzard conditions across the region this week.

In Aberdeen, road surfaces are expected to reach as low as -4.1C tomorrow morning, with Aberdeen City Council’s gritters tackling primary routes between 4am and 7.30am.

The Met Office has raised a yellow weather warning for Wednesday and Thursday across Grampian and parts of the Highlands.

A band of rain associated with Storm Christoph will push in from the northeast, turning readily to snow.

Snow accumulations of 10-15 cm are possible at low levels, with 30-40 cm possible over the eastern Grampian and Highland areas.

Strong winds will develop during the early hours of Thursday morning, increasing to gale force at times which may cause blizzards over hills and mountains.

Wet snow at low levels may lead to icing on infrastructure, such as power lines. Cold temperatures to follow the snow, bringing a widespread ice potential over the area.

Widespread travel disruption is expected with a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

The Met Office is also warning to potential power cuts and a drop in mobile phone coverage meaning some rural communities could become isolated.