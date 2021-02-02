Strong community support offers ‘some hope’ for popular Moray mental health campaigner in battle with immigration bosses

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A mental health campaigner fighting deportation has been given “some hope” by the thousands of people supporting his cause.

Nearly 4,000 people have signed a petition urging the Home Office to reconsider their decision to order Moray Wellbeing Hub co-founder Matthew Jun Fei Freeman to leave his Lossiemouth home for China.

The 47-year old has spent 17 years in the UK and helped hundreds across the region deal with their mental health struggles.

The Home Office has removed his right to appeal the decision and warned that failure to comply could mean he is sent to prison.

But, while he was born in Hunan and raised in Gansu, he has no family in China as both his parents died in 2000.

Officials have decided his stay in the UK has not been continuous because he spent a short spell in China in 2011 having been given a professorship.

He had arrived in the UK in December 2003, initially to study for his PhD at Leeds University, however immigration bosses insist his brief return to China exceeded the maximum allowance.

Last night Mr Freeman, who has had to spend £30,000 on appeals, said he was “thankful” for the support with the petition.

Mr Freeman added: ” I’m so thankful for all the support from the community which is greatly appreciated and offers me some hope.

“I have had no update from the Home Office and really hope the petition helps in fighting my case with officials.

“I’m fighting for my rights, I’ve lived here for 17 years and it’s my right to stay in this country.

“I believe it’s because I went back to China for six months in 2011 and took out a professorship, because I have not been here continuously for 10 years.

“I love living in Moray and I decided to set up the Moray Wellbeing Hub as I have faced my own struggles and wanted to help others.”

Plea to Home Secretary

Meanwhile local politicians have written to Home Secretary Priti Patel in a bid to help Mr Freeman in his mission to land permanent residency in Moray.

© Jason Hedges/DCT Media

The region’s MSP, Richard Lochhead, slammed the UK Government for treating Mr Freeman with “no empathy or compassion”.

Mr Lochhead added: “The community is rallying round to support him and as his constituency MSP, I have written again to the Home Secretary urging her to grant Matt permission to stay in the country that is his home.”

Concerns over mental health support

While MP Douglas Ross told the P&J: “Matt is an asset to our community here in Moray.

“His close network of support here is important as he was diagnosed as bi-polar.

“I remain concerned about the level of mental health support he would get if he were to return to China.

“I have asked the Home Secretary to look at this case again and hope the Home Office take all these factors into consideration before making a final decision.”

A Home Office spokesman added: “All UK visa applications are considered on their individual merits, in line with the rules and on the basis of the evidence available.”