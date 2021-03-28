Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray woman has ran 24 miles in aid of a charity close to her heart to mark her late grandfather’s 84th birthday.

On Saturday, Jenna Rattray ran from her Cummingston home to Aberlour to raise money for the Forres support group of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland in memory of Alan Rattray.

‘He has missed out on so many landmarks in my life’

Mr Rattray served as Burghead’s local police officer for many years before his death in 2015.

He suffered a heart attack in 2005 before later contracting the debilitating lung condition COPD.

Granddaughter Jenna says it has been “difficult” not having her hero by her side to experience her landmark moments in life.

Miss Rattray said: “Since we lost him, I feel as though he missed out on so many landmarks in my life, like me learning to drive, graduating, going to work.

“He used to be a policeman and was in the Scots Guards.

“We laughed that he was like a cat with nine lives because he’d survived cancer twice, then the heart attack and COPD.

“His health had suffered so much before he died.

“I miss him so much, so I decided I needed to do something for him.”

Supporting local case ‘vital’

She highlighted it was “vital” that any donations went to a local cause.

The 21-year-old added: “I wanted to keep it local so I chose the Forres support group of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland as my grandad had a heart attack when I was five and suffered from heart failure after that.

“This was really important as it helped me remember him and I was joined by my brother who was following behind me in his car.

“When I had struggled with my training, I kept thinking of him and it drove me on.

Grandfather cheering on

“It sounds daft, but I could feel grandad with me when I was running.

“It feels like he’s there cheering me on.

“He never moaned or complained about his health, even though he suffered so much.”

Miss Rattray hailed the “generosity” shown by the public so far for donating to the JustGiving page that has already reached £1,405.

To donate, people can visit here.