Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A campaign has been launched by Buckie-based Truerlein to reinvigorate Dufftown’s tourist trade with Destination Dufftown in conjunction with Visit Moray Speyside.

This comes after the company revealed in February it was working on a six-year vision to make the town the “beating heart of Speyside”.

Now it has created a brand that local businesses, organisations and groups can use free of charge to promote the town.

Director Ross McGinn explained: “As we come through lockdown and see Scotland’s tourism industry begin to gather momentum, we wanted to develop a brand that uniquely, beautifully reflects everything we love about Dufftown and helps local partners promote the town effectively on the local, national and international stage.

“Nothing is more individual than a fingerprint and the natural colours and contours of the landscape perform the same role for Dufftown.”

Hopes Dufftown can have the ‘edge’ over other destinations

He added: “The contours that flow through the marque speak to the elements that make the region so special; the water course that supplies the local whisky distilleries and flows into the Spey fishing grounds, surrounded by rolling hills and wildlife prized by nature lovers and outdoor sports enthusiasts.

“We love the fact that different people may have their own unique interpretation of the brand but it all adds up to what makes Dufftown so memorable.

“By creating a unique, modern identity for Dufftown, we aim to support local businesses and give them an edge over other destinations by creating greater awareness and appreciation of Dufftown and all it has to offer.”

© Supplied by Laurie Piper

Laurie Piper, Visit Moray Speyside CEO, added: “As the capital of Malt Whisky Country, Dufftown is uniquely positioned to make a significant contribution to rebuilding Moray Speyside’s tourism industry with a strong brand and a cohesive, collaborative place-based approach to marketing and promotion of the town.”

© Supplied by Destination Dufftown

Destination Dufftown has launched on social media, to celebrate and promote the current and future businesses, amenities and attractions of Dufftown and surrounding area.

Later the campaign will offer concierge-style support and trip planning facilities.