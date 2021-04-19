Pictures show fire crews battling blaze at house near Forres industrial estate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Fire crews are currently battling a blaze at a house near a Forres industrial estate.

Four appliances were called to the scene beside Greshop Industrial Estate and helped to extinguish the flames at a two-storey building.

Smoke was reported billowing across the town.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © SYSTEM © SYSTEM © SYSTEM © SYSTEM © SYSTEM © SYSTEM © SYSTEM © SYSTEM © SYSTEM © SYSTEM © SYSTEM

The fire service was called out at 11.12am and four appliances were sent out.

Crew used cutting gear to cut away at the building and are currently dampening down hot spots.

Two appliances remain on-scene to help with this.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed that the stop message had been received just after noon.

She added: “Two pumps are still available and crews used two breathing apparatuses, a main jet, and a hose-reel jet.”