Doric words and colourful drawings of landmarks are adorning empty shops in Keith town centre to attract shoppers back when traders reopen.

Covid-19 restrictions are due to ease next week to allow non-essential retail outlets to welcome customers for the first time since Christmas.

Ahead of the move, campaigners in Keith have attached stickers and boards along the length of the Moray town’s main shopping district of Mid Street.

Passion for Doric alive in Keith

The north-east community was christened Scotland’s first and only Scots toun in 2014 – recognising the passion and support for the language among locals.

Now collages of Doric words have been attached to empty shops in Keith to create intrigue and memories among customers returning to shops once again.

Rhona Patterson, chairwoman of the Keith and Strathisla Regeneration Partnership, said: “Just before Christmas we did a big clean to spruce up the empty windows and doors to make it more pleasant.

“But it got us thinking about what else we could do about the empty shops, not that we have very many of them, to brighten the place up.

“It’s been really good to involve the schools with the drawings and we had a list of Keith’s favourite Scots words chosen from years ago.

“It’s brilliant to be on the street looking at it all. We haven’t put them in all the empty windows though because we’ve actually got people going to be moving in there, which is great to see.”

Children from four local primary schools contributed about 150 drawings for the town centre display.

Landmarks including churches, distilleries and the heritage railway station all provided inspiration for youngsters.

Meanwhile, hundreds of favourite Doric words of Keith residents have been arranged into maps and other eye-catching displays by Newmill-based Stick Em Up Stickers, who also donated prizes for children, before being attached to shops.

Keith shops ready to open once again

Keith and Cullen councillor Theresa Coull hopes the display will encourage people to return to the town centre when lockdown restrictions ease.

She said: “It’s absolutely marvellous. It’s a real pleasure to walk down the street and look at it all, it makes it a lot more interesting. Hopefully it will encourage some people to come in and take a look.

“I know the businesses are all ready to open up again. We’ve actually had some new businesses open up, which is amazing considering everything that has happened.

“The ‘shop local’ message really appears to be resonating with people so hopefully it will continue to help people get out into the town.”