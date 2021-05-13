Man charged after Kinloss primary school pupil, 9, hit by car

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged after a Kinloss primary school pupil was struck by a car near the school.

The nine-year-old boy was hit by a car shortly after 3.05pm on Monday.

He was taken to Dr. Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment and suffered a sprain.

The boy has been kept off school this week as he recovers from the ordeal.

The driver of the car initially stopped at the scene but left without giving details.

Now, police have confirmed that a 68-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a child pedestrian who was struck by a car on Burghead Road near Kinloss Primary School shortly after 3.05pm on Monday, 10 May.

“The child was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment following the incident.

“The vehicle initially stopped at the scene but then left before leaving details.

“A 68-year-old man has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”