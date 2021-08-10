Community group warns that visitors getting caught out by the tide is ‘an accident waiting to happen’

A warning over the dangers of wading in the water at the mouth of the River Spey has been raised.

People walking out to a shingle bank at low tide are risking being cut off when the sea comes in.

Secretary of Innes Community Council Jim Mackie, who lives in Garmouth, highlighted the dangers after the matter was discussed at a recent meeting of the group.

He said: “There is great concern about the risk of visitors to the Tugnet (east) side of the river mouth getting stranded on an incoming tide.

“There is a gravel spit that on low tide extends about 200 yards out to sea and many walk to the end of it.

“The fear is that on an incoming tide – especially with a bit of swell – people could well be caught at the end of the spit and not be able to get back to shore.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen.”

The warning comes after several drownings in lochs and rivers over the summer in Scotland.

Although there have been no incidents at the mouth of the Spey recently, Colin Wood, senior coastal operations officer for Moray with HM Coastguard, advised people to remain vigilant.

He said: “If folk find themselves in difficulty they should stay where they are and not try to get back to shore then call 999.

“Anybody who thinks they see someone in trouble in the water should also call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”