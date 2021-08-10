Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Community group warns that visitors getting caught out by the tide is ‘an accident waiting to happen’

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
August 10, 2021, 5:32 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 5:57 pm
Spey Bay from Lossiemouth.
A warning over the dangers of wading in the water at the mouth of the River Spey has been raised.

People walking out to a shingle bank at low tide are risking being cut off when the sea comes in.

Secretary of Innes Community Council Jim Mackie, who lives in Garmouth, highlighted the dangers after the matter was discussed at a recent meeting of the group. 

He said: “There is great concern about the risk of visitors to the Tugnet (east) side of the river mouth getting stranded on an incoming tide. 

“There is a gravel spit that on low tide extends about 200 yards out to sea and many walk to the end of it. 

“The fear is that on an incoming tide – especially with a bit of swell – people could well be caught at the end of the spit and not be able to get back to shore. 

“It’s an accident waiting to happen.”

The warning comes after several drownings in lochs and rivers over the summer in Scotland. 

Although there have been no incidents at the mouth of the Spey recently, Colin Wood, senior coastal operations officer for Moray with HM Coastguard, advised people to remain vigilant. 

He said: “If folk find themselves in difficulty they should stay where they are and not try to get back to shore then call 999. 

“Anybody who thinks they see someone in trouble in the water should also call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

