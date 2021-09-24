Moray councillors seek clarification on UHI principal’s ‘vanity courses’ comment

The leader of Moray Council is seeking an explanation from the new vice-chancellor of the University of the Highlands and Islands following comments he made on ending vanity courses.

Graham Leadbitter wants assurances from Professor Todd Walker the curriculum at Moray College in Elgin, one of 13 colleges and research centres incorporated in UHI, is not under threat.

Mr Leadbitter said: “It’s concerning to hear the phrase vanity courses being applied to the broad curriculum offered at UHI. Does that include archaeology, art, history or other courses?

“I think it’s important to get clarification from the vice-chancellor on what he was implying with these remarks, and what the impact of that would be on students and potential students consequently driving them to other institutions outwith Moray and the Highlands and Islands.

“Our economic strategy has a clear aim of retaining and attracting young people to live and work here and we should be very wary of any actions that undermine that aim.”

The backlash

In an interview with the Inverness Courier earlier this month Prof Walker said: “One of the biggest focuses over the next five years will be to make sure that courses and training we provide are aligned to growth in the economy.

“I’d go on the record as saying the days of having a vanity course, unit or subject are over. We’re not here to study something for which there is no direct employment, growing market or sector.”

Following a backlash from academics and students Prof Walker issued an apology for any “confusion or distress” caused and that UHI run flagship courses in arts, humanities, social science, engineering and health.

Mr Leadbitter said: “While the further statement that was made was more conciliatory, there are still unanswered questions and it’s important that the curriculum offered at Moray College UHI is protected and enhanced.”

At a meeting this week councillors agreed Mr Leadbitter should write to Prof Walker.