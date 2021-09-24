Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Moray councillors seek clarification on UHI principal’s ‘vanity courses’ comment

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
September 24, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 24, 2021, 11:47 am
UHI principal Todd Walker.

The leader of Moray Council is seeking an explanation from the new vice-chancellor of the University of the Highlands and Islands following comments he made on ending vanity courses.

Graham Leadbitter wants assurances from Professor Todd Walker the curriculum at Moray College in Elgin, one of 13 colleges and research centres incorporated in UHI, is not under threat.

Mr Leadbitter said: “It’s concerning to hear the phrase vanity courses being applied to the broad curriculum offered at UHI. Does that include archaeology, art, history or other courses?

“I think it’s important to get clarification from the vice-chancellor on what he was implying with these remarks, and what the impact of that would be on students and potential students consequently driving them to other institutions outwith Moray and the Highlands and Islands.

Graham Leadbitter

“Our economic strategy has a clear aim of retaining and attracting young people to live and work here and we should be very wary of any actions that undermine that aim.”

The backlash

In an interview with the Inverness Courier earlier this month Prof Walker said: “One of the biggest focuses over the next five years will be to make sure that courses and training we provide are aligned to growth in the economy.

“I’d go on the record as saying the days of having a vanity course, unit or subject are over. We’re not here to study something for which there is no direct employment, growing market or sector.”

Inverness Campus is one UHI facility attended by students across the Highlands and Islands.

Following a backlash from academics and students Prof Walker issued an apology for any “confusion or distress” caused and that UHI run flagship courses in arts, humanities, social science, engineering and health.

Mr Leadbitter said: “While the further statement that was made was more conciliatory, there are still unanswered questions and it’s important that the curriculum offered at Moray College UHI is protected and enhanced.”

At a meeting this week councillors agreed Mr Leadbitter should write to Prof Walker.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]