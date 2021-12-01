Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Moray

Go-ahead given for community trust to take over Buckie hall

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
December 1, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 1, 2021, 9:57 am
Tim Eagle believes the community asset transfer of the Fishermen's Hall will be a great success
Moray Tory leader Tim Eagle.

A Buckie hall threatened with closure three years ago is now under new ownership.

Councillors have given the go-ahead for the Fishermen’s Hall to be taken over by a community trust.

The community asset transfer (CAT) for the hall to go to the Fishermen’s Hall Trust was agreed at a meeting of Moray Council corporate services committee today (Tuesday 30 November).

The hall came under threat in 2018 when a decision was taken for the council to off load seven halls it was responsible for as part of cost cutting measures.

While the aim was to encourage community organisations to take on the buildings, if none came forward the halls would close.

Sonya Warren said a poor response to a consultation on the community asset transfer was disappointing
Sonya Warren felt a poor response to a consultation on the CAT was disappointing.

The trust submitted a CAT request in March last year, but a decision on the move was put on hold because of restrictions connected with the Covid pandemic.

Conservative councillor for Buckie Tim Eagle said: “These things are not easy and this group has been incredible. It’s really great to see.

“If we all get behind this group it will be a great success.”

SNP councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren supported the move but raised some reservations, including a poor response to a consultation on the CAT that only received five comments.

She said: “I very much want to see this getting through. I just want to know that we as a council are doing the best we can for the group.

“I don’t want this to go through and then for the group to struggle.”

Buckie trust will receive support

Mrs Warren added she would liked to have seen more information put forward on the trust’s plans for maintaining the building, complying with Covid safety regulations and increasing membership.

Asset manager coordinator Andrew Gray assured the committee the trust’s governance and financial management arrangements were considered to be strong and sustainable, and that the council’s community support unit would continue to work with the group following the transfer.

He added while there were not many responses to the consultation the process had been conducted properly.

As well as approving the CAT members authorised legal services to apply to the sheriff court for consent to transfer the property to the trust.

The move will save the council £47,000 a year.

