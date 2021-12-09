Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Ride the North: Next year’s event to be hosted solely in Moray

By Sean McAngus
December 9, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 9, 2021, 12:03 pm
Organisers are hoping next year's Ride The North event in Moray can provide a social and economic boost to the area.
Organisers behind Ride the North (RTN) have revealed next year’s event will be hosted solely in Moray.

It started in 2011 as a small cycling event around Aberdeenshire and Moray with 37 riders which has now grown to attract up to 1,000 annually.

Since its launch, the fundraiser has raised more than £1.6 million for charities.

The last two events have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Why is Ride the North only being held in Moray?

RTN 2022 will be held on Saturday, August 27.

The day event will start and finish in Elgin with two routes of 100 miles and 57 miles.

Organiser Neil Innes

Founder Neil Innes explained: “The reasons for hosting the event just in Moray are the cycling infrastructure and strong connection with the region.

“Moray Speyside and Elgin have always been at the heart of the event.

“We want to comeback bigger and stronger.

“Work with Moray Council, Visit Moray Speyside and other partners is going good.”

Hopes for the grand return of Ride the North

Earlier this year, ‘sobering’ figures revealed the Moray tourism industry’s economic contribution dropped by more than half during the pandemic.

Mr Innes hopes that next year’s event in Moray can bring economic and social benefits.

He said: “I am aware that a lot of charities have had tough times.

“Tourism and hospitality industries have faced challenges.

“This event has filled many hotel beds and supported the economy.

The sociable element is vital as people have been working in isolation for a year and half now.

Neil Innes

“I want to run an event with economic benefits for Moray and something for people to look forward to.

“The sociable element is vital as people have been working in isolation for a year and half now.

“I want to push the importance of mental wellbeing.”

Tourism and council bosses welcome the popular event

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter said: “Ride the North has always been an excellent annual event.

“The event has grown in size and the news that it is coming to Moray next year is welcomed.

“It is a major outdoor event for Moray and will bring more visitors to the area.”

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter
Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Visit Moray Speyside chief executive Laurie Piper added: “Visit Moray Speyside are delighted to support 2022’s Ride the North event.

“Moray Speyside has featured in the event route over several years but next year has a distinctly Speyside flavour which will see the event hub based in Elgin and both ride distances starting and ending there.

It is the ideal base for the return of Ride the North in 2022.

Laurie Piper

“We are looking forward to working with the event organisers and local businesses to welcome participants to Moray Speyside next summer.

“Moray Speyside offers miles of cycle friendly back roads and wonderful natural landscapes – the ideal base for the return of Ride the North in 2022.”

More information about the event is available at: www.ride-the-north.co.uk

