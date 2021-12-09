Major development and extension of Mosstodloch sawmill proposed

An error occurred. Please try again.

A major redevelopment is on the cards for a sawmill in Mosstodloch.

James Jones and Sons is looking to expand their existing site on Garmouth Road to the north beyond the village boundary.

A proposal of application notice went before Moray Council planning and regulatory services committee today to allow members to give feedback to the applicant before planning permission is submitted.

Principal planning officer Neal MacPherson said: “This is quite a substantial development.

“It comprises a new sawmill, log sorting line and timber storage, a new access from the B9015 road, widening of this road with a new shared cycle and footpath alongside it.”

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe welcomed the proposal.

He said: “I remember well a few years ago visiting James Jones in Forres.

“At that time there was a fear that James Jones was going to disappear from the area.

“Now they’ve expanded Forres and they’re looking to expand this as well. I look forward to seeing it.”

Chairman of the meeting and SNP councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde David Bremner said the sawmill would bring jobs to the area.

A public consultation on the proposal of application notice is under way.