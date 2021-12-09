Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Major development and extension of Mosstodloch sawmill proposed

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
December 9, 2021, 5:00 pm
A planning application for the redevelopment and extension of the James Jones sawmill in Mosstodloch is expected to be submitted to Moray Council.

A major redevelopment is on the cards for a sawmill in Mosstodloch.

James Jones and Sons is looking to expand their existing site on Garmouth Road to the north beyond the village boundary.

A proposal of application notice went before Moray Council planning and regulatory services committee today to allow members to give feedback to the applicant before planning permission is submitted.

Principal planning officer Neal MacPherson said: “This is quite a substantial development.

“It comprises a new sawmill, log sorting line and timber storage, a new access from the B9015 road, widening of this road with a new shared cycle and footpath alongside it.”

Councillor John Cowe is please to see proposals put forward for the redevelopment of the sawmill in Mosstodloch.

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe welcomed the proposal.

He said: “I remember well a few years ago visiting James Jones in Forres.

“At that time there was a fear that James Jones was going to disappear from the area.

“Now they’ve expanded Forres and they’re looking to expand this as well. I look forward to seeing it.”

Chairman of the meeting and SNP councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde David Bremner said the sawmill would bring jobs to the area.

A public consultation on the proposal of application notice is under way.

