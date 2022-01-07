Historic 19th Century football pavilion in Dufftown destroyed by fire

An error occurred. Please try again.

A piece of Speyside footballing history that dates from the 19th Century has been destroyed in a fire.

The pavilion at Hardhaugh in Dufftown was home to several teams of locals through the decades.

However, the local landmark has now been reduced to charred remains following a blaze on Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Moray town shortly before 9am to extinguish the flames.

The wooden shed was home to countless local teams including Dufftown Rangers and a works side from Scottish Malt Distillers.

However, despite being a popular football pitch for many teams, the playing surface also doubled as a field for sheep while also being notorious for midges.

One of the first jobs for players arriving to play involved clearing the area from mess left by the farm animals to avoid any unfortunate accidents for defenders making sliding tackles.

It is understood that the pavilion has been becoming progressively more derelict in recent years while the grass has also become overgrown.

Protective fencing had been erected around the building to prevent access to it.

A fire service spokesman said: “We were called to the area at 8.45am on Friday. One appliance from Dufftown was sent.

“A building approximately five metres by 10 metres was on fire. We used one light portable pump to extinguish the flames and remained at the scene to dampen it down. Crews left at 11.10am.”