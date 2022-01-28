Praise for Covid vaccine staff in Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Praise has been delivered for the effort undertaken to vaccinate people in Moray against Covid 19.

Members of Moray Integration Joint Board (IJB) yesterday commended staff at the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre in Elgin, and those who took part in an outreach programme.

The programmed targeted communities deemed more vulnerable to the virus for reasons including higher case numbers and hospitalisations and a lower uptake of the vaccine.

Clinics were held in Buckie, Keith, Forres, Lossiemouth, Aberlour, Dufftown, Findhorn, Kinloss, Hopeman, Burghead and Elgin.

Lateral flow tests were also made available.

Over 12 two hour sessions, a total of 356 people received their first, second and booster jabs, with more than half of those attending in Buckie.

Chief officer of Moray Health and Social Care Simon Bokor-Ingram commended vaccination staff for their efforts during a recent virus peak.

‘Sterling work’ done by vaccine staff

He said: “Sterling work has been done. When the ask came through with Omicron we hit the target deadline by the end of December.

“By the end of Christmas Eve all the folk eligible for a Covid vaccine had been offered one.”

In Moray 92.3% of those aged 12 and over and 94% aged 18 and over have received their first dose, with 85.4% of adults getting a second jab.

Of those eligible for the booster dose, 82.4% have taken up that offer.