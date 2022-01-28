Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Praise for Covid vaccine staff in Moray

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
January 28, 2022, 6:00 am
School covid rules
Doctor vaccinating girl

Praise has been delivered for the effort undertaken to vaccinate people in Moray against Covid 19.

Members of Moray Integration Joint Board (IJB) yesterday commended staff at the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre in Elgin, and those who took part in an outreach programme.

The programmed targeted communities deemed more vulnerable to the virus for reasons including higher case numbers and hospitalisations and a lower uptake of the vaccine.

Clinics were held in Buckie, Keith, Forres, Lossiemouth, Aberlour, Dufftown, Findhorn, Kinloss, Hopeman, Burghead and Elgin.

Lateral flow tests were also made available.

Over 12 two hour sessions, a total of 356 people received their first, second and booster jabs, with more than half of those attending in Buckie.

Chief officer of Moray Health and Social Care Simon Bokor-Ingram commended vaccination staff for their efforts during a recent virus peak.

‘Sterling work’ done by vaccine staff

He said: “Sterling work has been done. When the ask came through with Omicron we hit the target deadline by the end of December.

“By the end of Christmas Eve all the folk eligible for a Covid vaccine had been offered one.”

In Moray 92.3% of those aged 12 and over and 94% aged 18 and over have received their first dose, with 85.4% of adults getting a second jab.

Of those eligible for the booster dose, 82.4% have taken up that offer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]