Rocket launcher convoy: Orbex makes Peterhead to Kinloss tripon out of this world mission

By David Mackay
February 6, 2022, 2:49 pm Updated: February 6, 2022, 2:50 pm
Collage of Orbex rocket launcher on the road on A96.
The rocket launcher was given a wide load escort from police. Photos: Orbex

A huge rocket launch platform has made the arduous journey by road from Peterhead to Kinloss to help put Orbex satellites into orbit.

The 40-tonne structure was given a wide load police escort on its 80-mile journey through Aberdeenshire and Moray on Saturday.

It is the first rocket launch platform of its kind and after making the journey to Kinloss will be used for Orbex tests.

Although satellites will not be launched from the facility on the Kinloss Barracks army base, the Forres-based firm says it will allow for “full dress rehearsals” to be done.

Kinloss base will test rocket plans

Orbex has designed the launch platform to test its Prime rocket, which will transport 150kg satellites into space.

The first expected launch is due to take place from Space Hub Sutherland on the A’Mhoine peninsula later this year.

Drone photo of Orbex rocket launcher convoy in countryside.
The journey went through stunning countryside in Aberdeenshire and Moray. Photo: Orbex

Orbex says the rocket launch platform will now be installed at the Kinloss site after making the three-hour journey to the test facility.

A statement added: “The launch platform offers all the infrastructure and supporting services that will enable a wide variety of integration tests to take place during launch campaign preparation, including the testing of the main propellant tanks and multi-engine hot fire testing under vertical firing conditions.

“It will also enable the launch operations team to test launch procedures including rollout, strongback erection and fuelling procedures in advance of the first expected launch.”

An artist’s impression of the completed launch pad. Photo: Orbex

Orbex expansion plans

Orbex opened its rocket manufacturing base on the Forres Enterprise Park in 2019.

The firm now employs about 100 people and announced in August last year it announced it would be moving into a larger vacant building on the park.

Orbex chose to establish its test rocket launcher on the Kinloss Barracks site due to its proximity to its headquarters.

