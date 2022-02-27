Planning ahead: New coffee kiosk outside Inverness Cathedral and Portknockie salon to turn into a holiday let

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to, and determined by, Moray Council and Highland Council.

Firstly, Jane Ross has submitted a planning application to transform agricultural Nissen huts to form a two bedroom house.

She is being represented by Jock Gordon Design and Planning for the proposals for a new home at 12 Gillen, Hallin on the Isle Of Skye.

The huts were previously used for storage and a domestic croft workshop.

Within planning documents, the installation of a septic tank and soakaway is sought for private drainage arrangements.

Also the upgrading of existing access is proposed.

Meanwhile, supermarket giants Tesco have submitted an application to update the existing two gantry signs to latest design standards at their store in Buckie.

Over the past week, Moray Council and Highland Council has also determined some applications.

A coffee kiosk proposed for outside Inverness Cathedral has been granted the seal of approval.

A coffee kiosk and outdoor seating will be constructed in the St Andrew’s Cathedral’s grounds in Inverness.

An application was submitted in September for the proposed counter.

MAAC Studio Ltd represented St Andrew’s Cathedral’s Neil Athey in the planning application.

The cathedral is located in Ardross Street. It occupies a prominent position is in

the heart of the city, beside the river.

It is hoped that the creation of the information and drinks kiosk will help to guide visitors to the cathedral enable the cathedral staff to supervise the grass and seating area.

New signage will be installed to improve the general visual appearance of the grounds, replacing the ramshackle signage that currently exists.

In Moray, an former hairdresser salon is being converted into a one bedroom flat in Portknockie.

Plans for the transformation of the building on 24 Park Street has been approved by planning chiefs.

The application was submitted by Norman Forteath Building Design on behalf of Moira Proctor and Ian Nutall.

It is hoped the holiday let could be popular with visitors as the Moray tourism boom continues.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal and Highland Council’s portal.

