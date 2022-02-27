Planning ahead: New coffee kiosk outside Inverness Cathedral and Portknockie salon to turn into a holiday let

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Planning ahead: New coffee kiosk outside Inverness Cathedral and Portknockie salon to turn into a holiday let

By Sean McAngus
February 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to, and determined by, Moray Council and Highland Council.

Firstly, Jane Ross has submitted a planning application to transform agricultural Nissen huts to form a two bedroom house.

She is being represented by Jock Gordon Design and Planning for the proposals for a new home at 12 Gillen, Hallin on the Isle Of Skye.

The huts were previously used for storage and a domestic croft workshop.

Within planning documents, the installation of a septic tank and soakaway is sought for private drainage arrangements.

Also the upgrading of existing access is proposed.

Proposed house in Skye.

Meanwhile, supermarket giants Tesco have submitted an application to update the existing two gantry signs to latest design standards at their store in Buckie.

Tesco proposed signage at Buckie store.

Over the past week, Moray Council and Highland Council has also determined some applications.

A coffee kiosk proposed for outside Inverness Cathedral has been granted the seal of approval.

Coffee kiosk outside Inverness Cathedral

A coffee kiosk and outdoor seating will be constructed in the St Andrew’s Cathedral’s grounds in Inverness.

An application was submitted in September for the proposed counter.

MAAC Studio Ltd represented St Andrew’s Cathedral’s Neil Athey in the planning application.

St Andrew’s Cathedral, Inverness.

The cathedral is located in Ardross Street. It occupies a prominent position is in
the heart of the city, beside the river.

It is hoped that the creation of the information and drinks kiosk will help to guide visitors to the cathedral enable the cathedral staff to supervise the grass and seating area.

New signage will be installed to improve the general visual appearance of the grounds, replacing the ramshackle signage that currently exists.

Converting hairdressers into flat

In Moray, an former hairdresser salon is being converted into a one bedroom flat in Portknockie.

Plans for the transformation of the building on 24 Park Street has been approved by planning chiefs.

The application was submitted by Norman Forteath Building Design on behalf of Moira Proctor and Ian Nutall.

It is hoped the holiday let could be popular with visitors as the Moray tourism boom continues.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal and Highland Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

