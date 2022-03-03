Two Moray charities to share in £250,000 to tackle poverty and social isolation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Moray charities will share funding worth over £250,000 from the European Social Fund for projects tackling poverty and social isolation.

The Fairer Moray Forum selected Children 1st and R-evolution for Good to receive £83,000 and £177,000.

The funding received by Children 1st will go towards the Money Matters with Community Connections project, which helps families in poverty or suffering trauma get tailored support.

R-evolution for Good was also awarded £177,000 for their “Stepping Forward” project.

It aims to help parents plan for their dependent children’s future and also have the opportunity to work with a coach to set and tackle their goals.

The funding will help both charities deliver vital services to people in Moray, which will run until March 2023.

Those services will join the established Money Advice Moray service – run by Moray Council – to help people facing financial hardship.

It is a much-needed service as in recent weeks the cost of living has increased, leaving people with tough choices about where to prioritise their money.

Many Scottish councils have announced that they would raise council tax rates due to rising costs.

Moray Council has announced a 3% increase in council tax, which means people living in Band D homes will have a tax bill of roughly £1,362.56.

Moray Council’s benefits manager Norma Matheson said: “This funding will help to expand the range of support R-evolution For Good and Children 1st can offer families in Moray.

“This holistic approach, which now includes support with financial matters, has the potential to make a real difference to families that are struggling with life’s challenges.”

Debi Weir, development manager for R-evolution for Good, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this funding and we will use it to offer coaching support to families in Moray experiencing financial difficulties.

“It has enabled us to bring new staff members on board to support the families that have been referred to us.