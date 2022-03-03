Two Moray charities to share in £250,000 to tackle poverty and social isolation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two Moray charities to share in £250,000 to tackle poverty and social isolation

By Ross Hempseed
March 3, 2022, 6:09 pm Updated: March 3, 2022, 7:08 pm
Two Moray charities will share funding worth over £250,000 from the European Social Fund for projects tackling poverty and social isolation.

The Fairer Moray Forum selected Children 1st and R-evolution for Good to receive £83,000 and £177,000.

The funding received by Children 1st will go towards the Money Matters with Community Connections project, which helps families in poverty or suffering trauma get tailored support.

R-evolution for Good was also awarded £177,000 for their “Stepping Forward” project.

It aims to help parents plan for their dependent children’s future and also have the opportunity to work with a coach to set and tackle their goals.

The funding will help both charities deliver vital services to people in Moray, which will run until March 2023.

Those services will join the established Money Advice Moray service – run by Moray Council – to help people facing financial hardship.

Both charities will use the funding to tackle poverty in Moray.

It is a much-needed service as in recent weeks the cost of living has increased, leaving people with tough choices about where to prioritise their money.

Many Scottish councils have announced that they would raise council tax rates due to rising costs.

Moray Council has announced a 3% increase in council tax, which means people living in Band D homes will have a tax bill of roughly £1,362.56.

Moray Council’s benefits manager Norma Matheson said: “This funding will help to expand the range of support R-evolution For Good and Children 1st can offer families in Moray.

“This holistic approach, which now includes support with financial matters, has the potential to make a real difference to families that are struggling with life’s challenges.”

Debi Weir, development manager for R-evolution for Good, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this funding and we will use it to offer coaching support to families in Moray experiencing financial difficulties.

“It has enabled us to bring new staff members on board to support the families that have been referred to us.

