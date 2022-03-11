First look: Pictures of new Lossiemouth bridge under construction revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first pictures of the keenly-anticipated new East Beach bridge in Lossiemouth have been revealed.

Contractors Beaver Bridges are currently building the new 246ft crossing at their specialist factory in Shrewsbury.

Pictures published of the new Lossiemouth bridge show the frames of large metal sections under construction.

The massive structure will then be transported to the Moray town before being assembled over the River Lossie in sections.

Another week done…. Not the best photo of the ground works on the beach but it gives a sense of scale….. to be continued…. Posted by Lossie Bridge Updates on Friday, 11 March 2022

It is anticipated that the work to put all the pieces together as part of the £1.8million project will take place during April.

A massive crane will be built on the Esplanade on the waterfront to hoist the large pieces into place.

The work is expected to lead to roads in the area being closed while Beaver Bridges crews work in the area.

The new bridge is anticipated to be open to the public in May, which will reconnect Lossiemouth to the East Beach for the first time since July 2019.

The previous 100-year-old wooden structure has been closed amidst safety concerns after part of it buckled under the weight of beach-goers.