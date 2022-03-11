First look: Pictures of new Lossiemouth bridge under construction revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

First look: Pictures of new Lossiemouth bridge under construction revealed

By David Mackay
March 11, 2022, 5:04 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 5:19 pm
Metal frame of new Lossiemouth bridge.
The new Lossiemouth bridge under construction.

The first pictures of the keenly-anticipated new East Beach bridge in Lossiemouth have been revealed.

Contractors Beaver Bridges are currently building the new 246ft crossing at their specialist factory in Shrewsbury.

Pictures published of the new Lossiemouth bridge show the frames of large metal sections under construction.

The massive structure will then be transported to the Moray town before being assembled over the River Lossie in sections.

Another week done…. Not the best photo of the ground works on the beach but it gives a sense of scale….. to be continued….

Posted by Lossie Bridge Updates on Friday, 11 March 2022

It is anticipated that the work to put all the pieces together as part of the £1.8million project will take place during April.

A massive crane will be built on the Esplanade on the waterfront to hoist the large pieces into place.

The work is expected to lead to roads in the area being closed while Beaver Bridges crews work in the area.

The new bridge is anticipated to be open to the public in May, which will reconnect Lossiemouth to the East Beach for the first time since July 2019.

The previous 100-year-old wooden structure has been closed amidst safety concerns after part of it buckled under the weight of beach-goers.

