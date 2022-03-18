‘We managed to right the wrongs’: Burghead couple share secret to a happy marriage on diamond wedding anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘We managed to right the wrongs’: Burghead couple share secret to a happy marriage on diamond wedding anniversary

By Lauren Robertson
March 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 18, 2022, 11:57 am
Padraig and Janet Glendinning at their diamond wedding party. Picture by Jasper Images.
Padraig and Janet Glendinning at their diamond wedding party. Picture by Jasper Images.

Burghead couple Janet and Padraig Glendinning’s diamond wedding anniversary celebrations were reminiscent of the night that brought them together.

Stepping away from a kitchen full of guests, Mrs Glendinning remembered attending a party while studying at Trinity College in Dublin.

“Desperately lonely”, she spotted her future husband soon after arriving.

“I was a bit nervous,” she said.

“I was fiddling with a chain I had around my neck, I liked the look of him enormously and I broke the chain.”

Mr Glendinning immediately offered to take the chain to be repaired, secretly knowing that if he did so, he would need to see his future wife again to return it to her.

‘I’ve never had so many hugs’

Mr and Mrs Glendinning have lived in Burghead for 35 years, surrounded by friends in the community who helped them celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

They received a card from the Queen and Joan Cowe, deputy lieutenant of Moray, paid them a visit.

Food and friends started arriving at 10am and the party was still going well past 5pm.

Mr and Mrs Glendinning and friends at their anniversary celebration. Picture by Jasper Image.

Mrs Glendinning, wearing green as a nod to the night they met, said: “The house was flooded with people, it was just so lovely. We’ve been partying ever since and going non-stop. It’s been such fun, I’ve never had so many hugs.”

On March 17, 1962, the pair married in the Church of St Mary in Warwick after persuading Mrs Glendinning’s uncle to perform the ceremony during lent.

Though he didn’t allow flowers or music at the service itself, the rest of the day was a grand event.

Mrs Glendinning said: “My grandfather left each of his grandchildren £200. I decided with it I’d have a really good wedding and I spent every penny.”

They drank champagne, ate smoked salmon sandwiches, had 50 round a table for lunch and, to add a hint of drama, were shocked as an uncle appeared with a rifle. The men finished the day watching the rugby as the sun shone.

The secret to a happy marriage

When asked about the highlights of their long marriage, Mrs Glendinning found it hard to narrow them down.

“The best time was when we had no money and were just starting off, then we had three children and I was at home with them, it was magic,” she said.

“That was my dream, it’s been the best time that’s spread over a long time, but that’s it.”

She explained that both she and her husband had rough childhoods, and that through their marriage they managed to right many wrongs that had come before.

“At this stage now we’ve got through a lot of bad times and we’re in a wonderful patch due to that ploughing through together, we managed to right the wrongs,” she said.

Mr and Mrs Glendinning’s diamond wedding cake.

Mr and Mrs Glendinning are spending the weekend celebrating in Kent with their three children, John, Mark and Ann, their seven grandchildren, and all the partners that now come along with them.

After 60 years, Mrs Glendinning shared the key to a happy, long-lasting marriage.

“If you can build on that foundation when everything’s tough and you’ve got no money, if you can get through that together then it’s lovely, that’s why I’ve had such a happy life,” she said.

“Although there have been ups and downs, everything I hoped we could do together, we have.”

