First phase of £4m Moray Bus Revolution gets the green light

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People are being encouraged to use a door-to-door bus service being run by Moray Council.

The call was made as members gave the go-ahead for the first phase of the £4 million Bus Revolution project at a meeting of the economic development and infrastructure committee today.

As part of the £100m Moray Growth deal, the new bus services will enhance the existing Dial M resource, that operates in the Buckie, Elgin, Forres Keith and Speyside areas.

The service allows people to call up and book a journey up to four weeks in advance and no later than 3pm on the day prior to their trip.

During discussions on Bus Revolution, independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe highlighted the problem people in Burghead and Hopeman face trying to get to appointments with their doctors in Lossiemouth, as there is no bus service directly connecting the communities.

The problem has been caused by the temporary closure of GP surgeries in Hopeman and Burghead.

A public consultation on health care provision in the area is going on at the moment.

Mr Cowe said: “It’s taking three hours to get from Burghead to Elgin to Lossiemouth to see a doctor.

“It would be great for those communities if there was a bus service that goes to Lossiemouth.”

Transportation manager Nicola Moss explained Bus Revolution was in its early stages, and encouraged people to use the existing Dial M service.

Committee chairman Graham Leadbitter said: “Anyone can access that service.

“I think there’s a perception the bus is for older people, but anybody can use it.”

Bus Revolution aims to plug the gaps in services across Moray where public transport is poor or non-existent.

Six new buses, three 16-seater and three seven-seater, have already been ordered, with the services is expected to be up and running before the end of this year.

The first phase includes a new timetabled circular route from Cullen through Portknockie, Findochty, Portessie, Buckie, Portgordon, Enzie, Aultmore, Newmill and Keith running from 5.25am to 9.15pm Monday to Friday.

The service has been designed to coincide with train times at Keith rail station where possible.

A return service connecting Aberlour, Knockando and Archiestown with Elgin will increase from two times a week to daily.

Additional electric buses, one covering the Buckie and Keith area and two on Speyside, will be available for on demand journeys between 6.30am and 8.30pm with people able to book through an app.

Employers will also be able to request transport for workers before 6.30am and after 6.30pm.

Call to use door-to-door bus service

Members also agreed to rebrand Dial M to m.connect, and for the relevant permissions to be sought from the Traffic Commissioner’s office to run the new services.

Dial M can be contacted on 0300 123 4565.