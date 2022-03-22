First phase of £4m Moray Bus Revolution gets the green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
First phase of £4m Moray Bus Revolution gets the green light

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 22, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 6:27 pm
Councillors have given the green light to expand existing on demand bus services in Moray.
People are being encouraged to use a door-to-door bus service being run by Moray Council.

The call was made as members gave the go-ahead for the first phase of the £4 million Bus Revolution project at a meeting of the economic development and infrastructure committee today.

As part of the £100m Moray Growth deal, the new bus services will enhance the existing Dial M resource, that operates in the Buckie, Elgin, Forres Keith and Speyside areas.

The service allows people to call up and book a journey up to four weeks in advance and no later than 3pm on the day prior to their trip.

During discussions on Bus Revolution, independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe highlighted the problem people in Burghead and Hopeman face trying to get to appointments with their doctors in Lossiemouth, as there is no bus service directly connecting the communities.

The problem has been caused by the temporary closure of GP surgeries in Hopeman and Burghead.

A public consultation on health care provision in the area is going on at the moment.

Heldon and Laich councillor John Cowe.

Mr Cowe said: “It’s taking three hours to get from  Burghead to Elgin to Lossiemouth to see a doctor.

“It would be great for those communities if there was a bus service that goes to Lossiemouth.”

Transportation manager Nicola Moss explained Bus Revolution was in its early stages, and encouraged people to use the existing Dial M service.

Committee chairman Graham Leadbitter said: “Anyone can access that service.

“I think there’s a perception the bus is for older people, but anybody can use it.”

Bus Revolution aims to plug the gaps in services across Moray where public transport is poor or non-existent.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter
Six new buses, three 16-seater and three seven-seater, have already been ordered, with the services is expected to be up and running before the end of this year.

The first phase includes a new timetabled circular route from Cullen through Portknockie, Findochty, Portessie, Buckie, Portgordon, Enzie, Aultmore, Newmill and Keith running from 5.25am to 9.15pm Monday to Friday.

The service has been designed to coincide with train times at Keith rail station where possible.

A return service connecting Aberlour, Knockando and Archiestown with Elgin will increase from two times a week to daily.

Additional electric buses, one covering the Buckie and Keith area and two on Speyside, will be available for on demand journeys between 6.30am and 8.30pm with people able to book through an app.

Employers will also be able to request transport for workers before 6.30am and after 6.30pm.

Call to use door-to-door bus service

Members also agreed to rebrand Dial M to m.connect, and for the relevant permissions to be sought from the Traffic Commissioner’s office to run the new services.

Dial M can be contacted on 0300 123 4565.

