Coastguard helicopter lands in Elgin park as male taken to hospital

A person has been taken to hospital after being injured in an incident at Cooper Park in Elgin.

The coastguard’s Rescue 151 helicopter was seen landing in the park just after midday on Sunday, with police attending to clear room due to the large volume of people in the area.

Officers said the male who was involved in the incident has now been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of an injured male at Cooper Park in Elgin at around 12.20pm.

“We helped to clear space to allow the helicopter to land, and a male was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A coastguard spokesman confirmed Rescue 151 had been involved in the incident, but said the response was co-ordinated by the Scottish Ambulance Service.