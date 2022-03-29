Douglas Ross: ‘Bank of Scotland bosses running scared from Forres customers’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray MP Douglas Ross has said Bank of Scotland bosses are “running scared” from the people affected by the decision to close their branch in Forres.

The Scottish Conservatives leader met with senior bosses Samantha McGrath and Neil- Moore at Westminster to discuss the plan, which would leave the town without a single bank.

However, he left the meeting unimpressed, calling the performance of the pair “frankly disgraceful” and saying they “failed to answer any of the questions I posed to them on behalf of constituents”.

Staff at the Forres Bank of Scotland branch learned of the closure only one hour before an announcement was made to the press, Mr Ross said, calling their treatment “absolutely appalling”.

‘Completely tone deaf’

He said: “Bosses were clearly not prepared for this meeting and their cowardly attitude was obvious when they told me they wanted to listen to customers, then point blank refused my request for a senior representative to come to Forres and hear the opposition to their plans.

“That is a total insult to local businesses and residents.

“It is clear they are running scared and are all too happy to ignore the voices of the people who will be affected by this decision.

“It’s completely tone deaf to say you want to listen, then refuse to engage with the community who will suffer as a result of this closure.”

A customer of the Forres branch himself, Mr Ross said he has been informed he will be transferred to the branch in Nairn – despite there being a closer one in Elgin.

His meeting came a few days after Moray MSP Richard Lochhead met with senior representatives from the bank to voice his own concerns about the closure.

Mr Lochhead said: “I was somewhat surprised when their representatives told me that feedback from customers about their decision has been largely positive.

“This certainly isn’t the response I’m hearing as local MSP and I know many residents and businesses feel angry that Bank of Scotland and the other big banks have all now abandoned their community.

“I made a strong plea to the bank to review and reconsider their decision and to allow the community the opportunity to at least retain the service on a use it or lose it basis.

“The bank tell me they’re listening to the local community but that they are unlikely to be persuaded to keep the branch open.”

Bank to ‘support customers with transition’

A Bank of Scotland spokesperson said: “When we make the decision to close a branch, we listen to the feedback of both our regular customers and the local community to understand their concerns and support them with the transition to alternative ways of banking.

“In Forres, we’ve seen branch usage more than halve in the last five years, and a further 20% reduction in the last year alone.

“We’re now talking to our customers about the support that they need ahead of the branch closure in July, such as how they complete most of their everyday banking in the Post Office.

“We understand that the news can be difficult for our colleagues, and for those who would like to remain with Bank of Scotland, we aim to support them to a move to a new role within the business.”