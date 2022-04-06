Aberlour housing proposal raises road safety concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Moray

Aberlour housing proposal raises road safety concerns

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
April 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross raised concerns over road safety with a proposed housing development at Aberlour.
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross raised concerns over road safety with a proposed housing development at Aberlour.

A lack of bus services and concerns over the safety of pedestrians and cyclists have been raised over a proposed housing development on Speyside.

Springfield Properties has lodged a proposal of application notice to build homes on land to the south of Aberlour, adjacent to the A95 road that runs from Moray to Aviemore.

The area covers just under 11 hectares and is the second phase of the Speyview development, with the first one gaining planning permission for 39 units in 2019.

As the site is a major development, members of Moray Council planning and regulatory services committee yesterday were given the opportunity to give feedback to the developer on the proposal before a formal planning application is submitted.

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross said: “As far as I know there’s no plans for active travel, no bus services to that site and it is accessed via the A95.

Forres councillor Claire Feaver.

“I know there’s plans to have a cut away along the A95 as you go down the hill into Aberlour, but in terms of young people going to school along that route and older people, it’s very narrow.

“For someone with a child in a pram or pushchair it would make it very difficult.

“Those are the concerns the community had last time and they are the same this time.”

Conservatives councillor for Forres Claire Feaver agreed with the comments made by Mr Ross.

She said: “I’m concerned with the width of the pavement and the lack of bus service.

Lack of bus service is an issue

“They need addressing for the first phase let alone the second one.”

An online public event and exhibition is expected to run from April 25 to May 4 on Springfield’s website.

A question and answer session will take place from 7pm on April 28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]