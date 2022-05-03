How would you improve Mannachie Park? Moray Council has £50,000 to spruce up Forres park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

How would you improve Mannachie Park? Moray Council has £50,000 to spruce up Forres park

By Ross Hempseed
May 3, 2022, 5:31 pm Updated: May 3, 2022, 6:01 pm
Forres High Street. Photo: DCT Media
Forres High Street. Photo: DCT Media

Forres residents will have their say when deciding what will be included in the plans for the Mannachie Park redevelopment.

Moray Council is currently seeking views on how best to utilise the £50,000 for the redevelopment of the play area in the park.

Rankinfraser Landscape Architecture has been commissioned to prepare a development plan for the park.

Currently, Mannachie Park’s only attractions are an ageing playground and a recently planted orchard.

The final design will be based on the feedback collected from the community, with the process helping shape future projects.

Moray Council’s communities teams will be hosting sessions to engage with Forres residents to see what they want from the town’s natural spaces.

They will be talking to the public on Forres High Street and Mannachie Park on Saturday, May 7.

James Hunter, open spaces manager for Moray Council, said: “We want to ensure we’re providing parks and open spaces that meet the aspirations and needs of the local community.

“There will be lots of opportunities for people to tell us what they think, and I encourage locals to have their say on how the park is developed.”

A survey, created to collect resident views, can be accessed here.

