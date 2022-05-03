How would you improve Mannachie Park? Moray Council has £50,000 to spruce up Forres park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres residents will have their say when deciding what will be included in the plans for the Mannachie Park redevelopment.

Moray Council is currently seeking views on how best to utilise the £50,000 for the redevelopment of the play area in the park.

Rankinfraser Landscape Architecture has been commissioned to prepare a development plan for the park.

Currently, Mannachie Park’s only attractions are an ageing playground and a recently planted orchard.

The final design will be based on the feedback collected from the community, with the process helping shape future projects.

Moray Council’s communities teams will be hosting sessions to engage with Forres residents to see what they want from the town’s natural spaces.

They will be talking to the public on Forres High Street and Mannachie Park on Saturday, May 7.

James Hunter, open spaces manager for Moray Council, said: “We want to ensure we’re providing parks and open spaces that meet the aspirations and needs of the local community.

“There will be lots of opportunities for people to tell us what they think, and I encourage locals to have their say on how the park is developed.”

A survey, created to collect resident views, can be accessed here.