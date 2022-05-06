Moray Council: Tories overtake SNP to become the biggest party, Labour teenager elected and Green Party claims its first-ever councillor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Conservatives have overtaken the SNP to become the biggest party in Moray at today’s election count.

The Tories finished up with 11 councillors and the SNP have eight.

Labour won three council seats, with the Lib Dems and Green both picking up one seat each in the region.

Two independent councillors were also elected.

Of all the councillors going for re-election, only SNP’s Dave Bremmer in Fochabers Lhanbryde ward failed to retain his seat.

Tory leader proud of Moray wins

It was a good day for the Tories, as all the candidates put forward were elected.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross who was in attendance hailed his party colleagues for their success.

He said: “While we progressed, the SNP went backwards and shows our party is on the up.

“I’m delighted and I know they will make a strong team in standing up for Moray in the council.

“Five years ago it was a record result in Moray when we got a candidate elected in every single ward and we had enough votes then to get two candidates.

“This is what has happened in Keith and Cullen, Heldon and Laich and Forres.”

Landmarks

Labour’s Ben Williams became the youngest-ever councillor at Moray Council.

The 19-year-old was elected in the Fochabers Lhanbryde ward.

He joined fellow Labour candidates John Divers and Sandy Keith on Moray Council.

He hopes to inject more energy into the local authority.

Mr Williams said: “It has very little about my age and more about the policies we have put forward.

“I’m looking forward to working with other councillors to deliver our promises and make people’s lives better.

“When the opportunity came to be a candidate, I thought it is better to have a choice of Labour than not and clearly they chose that today.

“There has been a lot of negative feelings about Westminster Tories and the SNP in Holyrood so we believe Labour can be the best alternative.”

First-ever Moray Green councillor

Meanwhile, the Greens elected their first ever councillor in Moray in Draeyk Van Der Horn for the Forres ward.

He said: “I’m really honoured to be in the position.

“It is a really significant moment for the party.

“We want to drive significant change in the region and work with other councillors to help people.

“I will be representing the Greens, but I want to represent people locally to try and champion their local concerns.”

Other noteworthy results

The Liberal Democrats gained their first councillor on the local authority for 15 years in Chris Price in Buckie.

Labour’s Sandy Keith makes a return to the council after a break of more than 14 years as he gets elected for the Elgin North ward.